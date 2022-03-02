The Canticum Novum Singers to Present All The Choral Movements From Bach's Cantatas 52 Through 68

The Canticum Novum Singers, Harold Rosenbaum, Conductor and Artistic Director, will present all the choral movements from J.S. Bach's Cantatas 52 through 68 on Sunday, March 20 at 3:00 PM, with piano accompanist Brian Daurelle at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 68 Bedford Road in Katonah, Westchester, NY.

This will be the fifth event in the first of two seasons of concerts of the cantatas of J.S. Bach, all of which will be presented by The Canticum Novum Singers and The New York Virtuoso Singers. The schedule and content for the other three 2021-22 presentations is:

#6: April 2 - New York Virtuoso Singers - Cantatas 69-78, Miles Fellenberg, piano

#7: May 21 - Canticum Novum Singers - Cantatas 98-106, Huizi Zhang, piano

#8: June 11 - New York Virtuoso Singers - Cantatas 1-12, Miles Walter, piano

Tickets for the March 20 concert are $20, $10 for students, available at the door. For more information, call 914-582-3915 or visit http://www.canticumnovum.org/season.html.

Please note that proof of vaccination and masks will be required for admission to this event.

Canticum Novum Singers concerts are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

The Canticum Novum Singers is now in its 49th season under the direction of its founder, Harold Rosenbaum. The choir has achieved both national and international recognition for its stylistic versatility, vocal blend, and expressive range. The ensemble has presented dozens of World, American, and New York premieres by composers ranging from Handel, J.C. Bach, Fauré, and Bruckner, to Harbison, Berio, Schnittke, Rorem, Schickele and George Benjamin. Their CD A Canticum Novum Christmas is available at https://www.amazon.com/. Visit them at http://www.canticumnovum.org.