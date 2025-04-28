THE ROAST OF GRAM PARSONS to Take Place at Pete's Candy Store

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Roast of Gram Parsons will be presented at Pete's Candy Store on May 6, 2025. A musical/storytelling dark comedy featuring the music of Gram Parsons, the godfather of alt-rock country - and one of the most legendary debauch rock 'n roll stories of all-time - told through the lens of Gram Parsons half-cremated body.

In 1973, Gram Parsons made a pact with his tour manager, Phil Kaufman- whoever dies first, the other would cremate their body at Joshua Tree. Gram died first. Phil stole his body. It all didn't turn out as planned....'

Written and Directed by Harmon Leon (This American Life, 99 % Invisible). Tim Hassler stars as Gram Parsons. The show features music by Max Newland.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby