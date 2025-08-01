Submission Period Now Open for New Deal's Hudson Valley Theatre Festival 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Deal Creative Arts Center has announced that submissions are now officially open for the third annual Hudson Valley Theatre Festival, taking place May 1–3, 2026 at various venues throughout the scenic Hudson Valley.

The Hudson Valley Theatre Festival has quickly become a vibrant platform for new voices and fresh perspectives in the theatrical world. Since its founding, the festival has celebrated bold storytelling, original ideas, and the transformative power of live performance. In just two short years, New Deal has proudly received submissions from across the United States, Europe, and as far as New Zealand—a testament to the festival's growing reputation as a hub for exciting new works.

The New Deal Creative Arts Center is currently accepting new, unpublished plays for consideration. Submissions will remain open until a cap of 100 entries is reached, at which point the portal will close. From September through December 2025, a distinguished reading panel of over 50 theatre professionals from across the country will carefully review each piece.

Final selections will be announced in late January to early February 2026. Chosen works will be featured in staged readings and performances during the festival weekend in May.

“We are proud to create space for both emerging and established playwrights to see their work come to life, and we remain committed to nurturing a vibrant, diverse theatrical community right here in the Hudson Valley,” said Teresa Gasparini, Executive Director of New Deal Creative Arts Center.

For submission guidelines and to apply, please visit https://newdealarts.org/hudson-valley-theatre-festival/.

Ms. Gasparini adds, "Join New Deal in keeping the power of new work alive. We can't wait to see what stories this year will bring!"