Studio Theater In Exile and Hudson Valley MoCA Present CLIMBING THE WALLS

From June 6 - September 6, 2020 Studio Theater in Exile and Hudson Valley Museum of Contemporary Art (HV MoCA) will present Climbing the Walls, a virtual multi-media arts exploration in the time of Corona.

Climbing the Walls is a virtual exhibition of visual works of art, poetry and performances with new content offered each week from June - September made available to experience free of charge on their websites.

Climbing the Walls is based on Writing the Walls, a 13-year collaboration between the two organizations due to the cancelation of this year's annual event because of threat of Co-VID19.

The original event, Writing the Walls is held annually at the museum, produced by Studio Theater in Exile that includes a selection of poems and theatrical presentations created as interpretations of the current exhibition at the museum.

Maintaining the commitment to engage a diverse community of creatives and audiences Climbing the Walls includes participants ranging from teen to seniors, different in belief, race, talent, sexual orientation, ideas, content, and education. Each of the artists were asked to create their work so as to be presented online.

The artists available in June will include: Marjorie Conn, Satyaki Dutta, Lorraine Currelley, Donna Faranda, Isis Kenney, Barbara Korman, Sarah Mills, Ocean Morrisett, Elisa Pritzker, and Rochelle Spooner.

