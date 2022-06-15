See Kirsten & Matthew Scott and Cady Huffman & Mary Ann McSweeney This Weekend at FORESTBURGH UNDER THE STARS

Forestburgh Playhouse, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Franklin Trapp, will wrap its third Forestburgh Under the Stars Concert Series this weekend with Broadway Couple Kirtsen & Matthew Scott: We Didn't Sleep Last Night on June 17 and Tony Winner Cady Huffman with Mary Ann McSweeney: It Was a Very Good Year on June 18.



Forestburgh Playhouse is located at 39 Forestburgh Road. Tickets for Forestburgh Under the Stars concerts are $45 lawn seating and $75 tent seating. Performance times are 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets: Event selection (centerstageticketing.com)



June 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Kirsten and Matthew Scott: We Didn't Sleep Last Night

Broadway's Power Couple is coming to the 'Burgh! Kirsten Scott most recently starred as Sherrie in the 10th anniversary production of Rock of Ages at New World Stages. Her Broadway credits include Big Fish, Follies, Bubble Boys, Jersey Boys, and Hairspray. Husband, Matthew Scott starred as Adam Hochbert in the Broadway and National Tour productions of An American in Paris. Other Broadway credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, A catered Affair, Jersey Boys (Original Broadway Cast), and Grand Horizons. Kristen and Matthew are a powerhouse duo that can't be missed!



June 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Cady Huffman with Mary Ann McSweeney: It Was a Very Good Year

Dynamic duo, Cady Huffman (Tony Winner The Producers) and Mary Ann McSweeney (award-winning jazz bassist, Girl From the North Country) combine stellar vocals with incomparable bass instrumentals, and whatever else strikes their fancy for an unforgettable evening. The duo pirouettes from Peggy Lee to Jimi Hendrix, with a promise that nothing is off-limits!



Covid Protocol: The Forestburgh Playhouse will ensure the health and well-being of its patrons by complying with State and Federal guidelines, as applicable. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available for all patrons.



ABOUT THE FORESTBURGH PLAYHOUSE



The Forestburgh Playhouse is the oldest, continuously running, professional summer theatre in New York State. Located in the Sullivan Catskills, the Playhouse was founded in 1947 by John Grahame and Alexander Maissel. FBP's mission is to present high-quality, professional theatre, including musicals, plays, cabarets and theatre for young audiences; to provide arts education programming for local youth; to develop and launch the careers of young artists; and to foster the development of new works through an annual new works festival. FBP attracts over 30,000 patrons each summer and was one of the first venues in the U.S. in 2020 to return to live performance with its Under the Stars concert series featuring notable performers such as Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley, Tony Nominee Kate Baldwin, Nicholas Rodriguez, Morgan James, Kyle Taylor Parker and more. Last year the Playhouse celebrated its 75th Anniversary with the creation of In The Works - In The Woods, an annual theatre festival dedicated to nurturing playwrights, composers, lyricists and emerging innovative theatrical works and cabaret.