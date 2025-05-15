SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF Comes to The Schoolhouse Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Schoolhouse Theater will open its milestone 40th Anniversary Season with Satchmo at the Waldorf, the critically acclaimed one-man show that offers a searing and soulful portrait of jazz legend Louis Armstrong. Directed by Producing Director Bram Lewis, the production stars Pittsburgh stage luminary Wali Jamal, with jaw-dropping scenic design by world-renowned artist Tom Christopher and lighting design by Tony Award-nominated designer Dennis Parichy. Performances run May 23 through June 8.

Written by the late Terry Teachout, Satchmo at the Waldorf pulls back the curtain on the public persona of one of America's greatest musical icons to reveal the man behind the trumpet—raw, riveting, and deeply human. Set backstage at the Waldorf Astoria shortly before Armstrong’s final performance, the play is an unforgettable journey through the triumphs and tribulations of a towering cultural figure.

“This is a play that swings with truth,” says director Bram Lewis, who makes his long-anticipated return to the director’s chair. “Wali Jamal inhabits Satchmo’s spirit with power, grace, and tremendous heart. It’s a performance for the ages.”

Artistic Director Owen Thompson adds, “We are honored to begin our 40th season with this intimate, explosive, and brilliantly crafted piece. Louis Armstrong changed music—and this play changes you.”

The Schoolhouse Theater was recently honored with seven 2024 BroadwayWorld Awards, including Westchester’s Favorite Local Theater for the second consecutive year. With this extraordinary production, the theater continues its tradition of bold, world-class work in the heart of Westchester.

