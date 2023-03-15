Photos: First Look At Liberty Union Musical Theater's THE WIZARD OF OZ

We're off to see the wonderful Wizard of Oz this weekend! Follow the yellow brick road to the Liberty Union High School Auditorium, 500 W Washington St. Baltimore, OH 43105 on March 17 and 18 at 7pm and March 19 at 2pm. The cast and crew of Liberty Union-Thurston Schools are excited to bring you this iconic show featuring actors from grades K to 12!

You will be transported from Kansas to the Land of Oz through projections, sets, costumes, and props, and singing along with the songs you remember from the movie. Great seats are still available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230887®id=84&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F69078?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Leading the cast is Alison Sponseller as Dorothy, who meets up with Scarecrow/Hunk (Heidi Chabot), Tin Man/Hickory (Caroline Huber), and Lion/Zeke (Reagan Thomas) on the journey to find their hearts' desire. Caroline Endsley (Aunt Em/Glinda), Micah Fisher (Uncle Henry/Oz Guard), and Jack Westhoven (Professor/Oz) guide them along the way as they try to avoid the wrath of the Wicked Witch of the West (Miss Gulch), played by Bailey Shy. Fans of the stage show will also know that they need to watch out for the Jitterbug (Chloe White).

Rounding out the cast is the Munchkin ensemble: Alyssa Bryan, Mila Clum, Jackson Conn, Hannah Deck, Ella Dreisbach, Ciera Elliott, Austin Endsley, Mason Fisher, Heidi Hendershot, Matthew Hendershot, Preslee Hutton, Finley Johnson, Diana Kelly, Carrington Kohler, Nova Moyer, Hadley Sears, Charles Slaby, Grace Slaby, Kinsley Smith, Lauren Smith, Lily Smith, Samuel Sponseller, Leighton Tarman, Caleb Upperman, Claire Westhoven, Harry Westhoven, Becka Wolfe, Sarah Wolfe, and Eli Zahler. The Middle/High ensemble includes Kiah Baer, Masie Buskirk, Norah Carr, Benjamin Chabot, Elizabeth Conn, Sophia Copley, Hunter DeBord, Elizabeth Dunbar, Lily Endsley, Anna Fike, Liam Kelly, Cienna Lodge, Keegan Lodge, Rowan McNulty, Rachel Radabaugh, Brielle Schrader, Haiden Senig, Paige Shirey, Reese Shirey, Christina Siefker, Hannah Slaby, Heather Slaby, Kathleen Slaby, Leah Smith, Charlie Sponseller, and Rachel Sponseller.

Production Team: Director/Choreographer: Jill Henwood; Music Director/Producer: Emily Fisher; Elementary Director: Valeri Brokaw; Costume Lead: Melissa Sponseller; Set Construction Lead: Nic Fisher; Sound Technician: Paul Reif; Lighting: Drew Morris; Stage Manager: Journey Morris; and Spotlight: Abby Todd.

The Wizard of Oz is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Book by L. Frank Baum with Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg. Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company. Based upon the classic motion picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.

Photo Credit: Amy Todd