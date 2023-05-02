POPCORN FALLS Opens Penguin Rep Theatre's 45th Season

Popcorn Falls, a zany new comedy by James Hindman, kicks off Penguin Rep Theatre's 45th season starting Friday, May 5.

In this inventive "feel-good show" (The New York Times) by an author of last season's hit Now Comes the Fun Part, a zany bunch of characters must band together to save the town of Popcorn Falls from bankruptcy after its only claim to fame - its waterfall - has dried up! The town's last chance is a grant that can only be used if it produces a show in a week. But can the intrepid townspeople rise to the challenge? Can art save the world?

Directed by Rose Riccardi and Tom Souhrada and starring Mr. Hindman and Mr. Souhrada, Popcorn Falls will be performed through Sunday, May 28 at Penguin's home facility, a repurposed 1880 barn in historic Stony Point (Rockland County), New York.

According to Joe Brancato, founding Artistic Director, the 2023 "season of laughter and love" will feature, following Popcorn Falls, three additional mainstage productions and a host of Stage, Too! events.

The mainstage lineup includes:

· Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, an uproarious new comedy set in the era of bell bottoms, cassette tapes and landline phones by Katie Forgette, directed by Thomas Caruso, June 23 through July 16.

· The world premiere of Gene & Gilda about beloved entertainers Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner will follow August 4 through August 27. Written by Cary Gitter, author of The Sabbath Girl and The Virtuous Life of Joseph Andrews, this intimate portrait of two comic legends will be directed by Joe Brancato.

· Let There Be Love, a humorous and moving family drama by Kwame Kwei-Armah, will close the season September 22 through October 15.

Stage, Too! special events include I Choose the Light: The Music of Neil Berg, a celebration of the award-winning local songwriter's work, with Mr. Berg, Rita Harvey (Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof), and special guest Richard Todd Adams (Cats, Les Miserables) for one performance only: Sunday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Previous Stage, Too! special events included the pre-season workshop readings of Brat by Jason Pizzarello, directed by Bob Balaban (The Exonerated, Gosford Park, The French Dispatch) and starring Emmy Award winner Edie Falco (The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie, Avatar: The Way of Water), which took place April 14 through April 16.

Performances and special events are scheduled at Penguin's intimate, 108-seat theatre located at 7 Crickettown Road. "The converted barn, circa 1880, has never been more inviting" (The New York Times). Says Andrew M. Horn, Executive Director, "it's theatre so close you can feel it, with comfortable upholstered seats and no seat more than 30 feet from the stage." The theatre is air conditioned, handicapped accessible, and has plenty of free parking.

Performances on the mainstage take place: Thursday evenings at 7:00 p.m. (May 11, May 18, May 25), Friday matinees at 2:00 p.m. (May 5, May 12, May 19), Friday evenings at 7:00 p.m. (May 5, May 26), Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (May 6, May 13, May 20, May 27), and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. (May 7, May 14, May 21, May 28).

There will be a reception following the performance Sunday, May 7, a tasting catered by Lynch's on the Green Restaurant before the early show on Saturday, May 13, and a discussion following the performance on Friday, May 26.

Individual tickets for mainstage productions are priced at $46. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more and young people (30 and under).

"We hate service charges, facility fees, credit card surcharges, and any kind of additional fee," says Mr. Horn, "so we don't charge them!"

Season tickets are also on sale now. Prices for the mainstage season start as low as $120 for the four plays, a savings of 25 to 35% off the cost of individual tickets.