New York Philharmonic Concert Master Frank Huang To Give Master Class At Hoff-Barthelson

The 2022 Hoff-Barthelson Music School Master Class Series continues Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 2:00 - 4:00 pm with New York Philharmonic Concert Master violinist Frank Huang. The class is open to the public to observe free of charge. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.hbms.org, e-mailing hb@hbms.org or by calling 914-723-1169.

Master class coaching by guest artists has been part of Hoff-Barthelson's curriculum since the School's founding in 1944. This distinguished tradition continues this season with a roster of world-class musicians and educators including Ole Akahoshi, cello; Frank Huang, violin; Alan Lieb, Suzuki violin; Ingrid Jacobson Clarfield, piano; Brandon Patrick George, flute; and members of the New York Philharmonic.

Master classes are an enlightening experience for students and audiences alike. After months of careful preparation, students perform for, and then receive feedback and guidance from a master teacher who challenges the student to think in new and critical ways about the piece they have prepared. The results are inspiring and enlightening and serve as a catalyst for students to reach new heights in their own musical explorations. Yet, the learning is not limited just to the students who perform. Any student-regardless of their level of development, or whether or not they even play the same instrument-can learn a great deal.

Frank Huang joined the New York Philharmonic as Concertmaster in September 2015. The First Prize Winner of the 2003 Walter W. Naumburg Foundation's Violin Competition and the 2000 Hannover International Violin Competition, he has established a major career as a violin virtuoso. Since performing with the Houston Symphony in a nationally broadcast concert at the age of 11 he has appeared with orchestras throughout the world including The Cleveland Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the Indianapolis Symphony, among others. He made his New York Philharmonic solo debut in June 2016 leading and performing Vivaldi's The Four Seasons and Piazzolla's Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.

In addition to his solo career, Mr. Huang is deeply committed to chamber music. He is a member of the New York Philharmonic String Quartet and was selected by The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center to be a member of the prestigious CMS Two program. Before joining the Houston Symphony as concertmaster in 2010, Frank Huang held the position of first violinist of the Grammy Award-winning Ying Quartet.

Frank Huang earned his Bachelor of Music degree from Cleveland Institute of Music in 2002. He subsequently studied violin at The Juilliard School in New York City, where he currently serves as a faculty member.

