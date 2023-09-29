Mala Waldron Quartet to Perform in Westchester Collaborative Theater's MUSIC IN THE BOX Series

Sep. 29, 2023

On Saturday, October 7, the Mala Waldron Quartet, a group of internationally acclaimed jazz virtuosos headed by jazz vocalist/pianist/composer Waldron accompanied by her top-flight backup group, will make a rare local appearance in Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT)'s Music in the Box Series.

The Mala Waldron Quartet will play sets starting at 7:30.

General admission is $25.
Cash bar and refreshments available. Purchase seats online at the ticketing
website: Click Here.




