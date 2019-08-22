Local Theatre Co Memorializes Robert Remington Wood With Theatrical Reading Of THE BRIDGE IN SCARSDALE

Local theatre company memorializes late author, Robert Remington Wood with a theatrical reading of The Bridge in Scarsdale at his spiritual home, The Church of St. James the Less.

Scarsdale, NY: Chill Bucket Productions presents a staged reading of Robert Remington Wood's The Bridge in Scarsdale, an unpublished play, which was produced Off-Broadway in 2002 to high praise from the New York Times. The reading will take place on September 20, 2019 at 8 pm. The 100-seat chapel venue, nestled amidst the 1851 stone church, will allow the audience an intimate setting to experience this rarely-performed gem.

Lawrence Van Gelder of The New York Times: "Practicality and poetry wrestle for possession of a soul in the eternal triangle formed by a father, mother and son that is at the heart of The Bridge in Scarsdale..."

As the play opens, Phil is meeting his father, Henry, for lunch. What swiftly becomes clear as the martinis, wine and fish are ordered is that although Henry's professional life has been devoted to building bridges, his personal life is not as well engineered as his bridges. Phil is hoping to persuade his father to join him on one of his regular visits to see Regina, the wife whom Henry has never divorced. Currently, she resides in the hospital where she is being treated for mental illness. The subsequent visit rekindles feelings, reveals secrets and brings past betrayals to the forefront of the action for a family who has spent a lifetime in conflict.

The Wood family is thrilled that Chill Bucket has chosen to feature The Bridge in Scarsdale in their 2019 season and will be involved in the process of bringing it to the stage. Directed by Dakota Martin (Yonkers resident & office manager at Church of St. James the Less, Scarsdale), the cast includes actors from Northern & Southern Westchester and the Bronx.

The cast and creative team will be participating in a talk back after the reading. Audience members are invited to join us for coffee and refreshments.

Reservations and donations can be made at chillbucketproductions.com. Any and all donations are welcome and deeply appreciated. Seating and parking is limited.

About Chill Bucket: Chill Bucket is a new theatrical group based in Westchester County and this event is serving as a fundraiser for the group. Producers, Dakota Martin and Jeff Rocco are looking forward to the remainder of our year of fundraising before debuting their first mainstage production in early 2020.

Chill Bucket Productions is a theatrical group dedicated to advancing classic theatre and showcasing our history to inform our present, bringing issues and thought-provoking theatre to new and old audiences.

www.chillbp.com





Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You