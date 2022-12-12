Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; at Elmwood Playhouse Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Standings - 12/12/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Steven Dougherty - NIGHT AND DAY - LOVE LOST AND FOUND THROUGH THE EYES OF Cole Porter - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 28%

Cal Chiang - FALSETTOS - Antrim Playhouse 13%

Lena Gilbert - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 12%

Jesse Pellegrino - BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham Memorial High School 12%

Paul Aguirre - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel 12%

Jane Abbott - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 9%

Jenny Lido - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 6%

Sarah Hicks - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 5%

Sarah Hicks - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 2%

Sarah Hicks - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Janet Fenton - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 23%

Alyssa Ridder - THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 12%

Patricia White - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 11%

Janet Fenton - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Playhouse 8%

Neil Schleifer - BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham MHS 8%

Frank Portanova - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Stepinac HS 8%

Sarah French - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 8%

Michelle Romanello - “RENT” - Soop Theatre, Pelham, NY 7%

Veronika Hindle - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 5%

Heather Golden - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - The Harrison Players, Inc. 3%

Neil Schleifer - CLUE - Pelham MHS 3%

Paul Romanello - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 2%

Carly Jezik & Fiona Santos - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

Carly Jezik & Fiona Santos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

Carly Jezik & Fiona Santos - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Alan Demovsky - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 22%

Jennifer Sandella - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 15%

Claudia Stefany - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Playhouse 13%

Thomas Beck & Neil Schliefer - BRIGHT STAR - Pelham Memorial HS SockNBuskin 12%

Cal Chiang - FALSETTOS - The Antrim Playhouse 11%

Paul Romanello - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 9%

Frank Portanova - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Archbishop Stepinac High School 9%

Veronika Hindle - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 6%

Jason Brantman & Fiona Santos - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 2%

Jason Brantman & Fiona Santos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

Jason Brantman & Fiona Santos - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

John Treacy Egan - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 23%

Thomas Beck & Neil Schliefer - CLUE: ON STAGE! - Pelham Memorial HS SockNBuskin 17%

Kathleen Mahan - SWEAT - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 14%

Michael Edan - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Playhouse 12%

Derek Tarson - YOU SHOULD BE SO LUCKY - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 10%

Armand Pagellini - SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Actors conservatory theatre 9%

Trent Dawson - OLEANNA - Bedford Village Historical House 7%

Anthony Valbiro - ON GOLDEN POND - Harrison Players 4%

Jenna Isabella - AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 4%



Best Ensemble Performance

NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 21%

THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 11%

FALSETTOS - ANTRIM PLAYHOUSE 10%

HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 10%

BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham MHS 9%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 7%

RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 7%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Stepinac 7%

LOVES LABOUR’S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 3%

OLEANNA - Katonah Classic Stage, Inc 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 2%

PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Harrison Players 1%

ON GOLDEN POND - Harrison Players 1%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 1%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 0%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ray poquette - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 20%

Jamie Roderick - THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 12%

Jeanne Ann Carter - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 10%

Andrew Gmoser - BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham HS 10%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Stepinac 9%

Meg Flood - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 9%

Sarah French - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 8%

Michael Gnazzo - FALSETTOS - ANTRIM PLAYHOUSE 8%

Mike Gnazzo - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 7%

Anthony Santora - ON GOLDEN POND - Harrison Players 3%

Mike Stanton - AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 2%

David Lovett - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

David Lovett - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

Evan Brenner - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - The Harrison Players, Inc. 1%

David Lovett - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 1%

Evan Brenner - CASA VALENTINA - The Harrison Players, Inc.. 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Victoria Casella - NIGHT AND DAY - LOVE LOST AND FOUND THROUGH THE EYES OF Cole Porter - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 31%

George Croom - BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham MHS 14%

Joe Benjamin - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 14%

T.C. Kincer - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 13%

Tony Bellomy - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Playhouse 13%

Jonah Scott & Sierra Scott - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 7%

Martin Harich - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 4%

Fiona Santos - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 2%

Fiona Santos - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%

Fiona Santos - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%



Best Musical

NIGHT AND DAY - LOVE LOST AND FOUND THROUGH THE EYES OF Cole Porter - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 25%

FALSETTOS - Antrim Playhouse 13%

BRIGHT STAR - Pelham Memorial HS SockNBuskin 13%

HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel 12%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - A. Stepinac HS 11%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 11%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 5%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 3%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

BE STILL BE SILENT BY DANIEL TOBIAS - SOOP Theatre Company 29%

THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 27%

HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel 23%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 21%



Best Performer In A Musical

Candace Lynn Matthews - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 16%

Maddy Lyons - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 12%

Grace Callahan - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 10%

Yasmin Ranz-Lind - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple-Feeley Chapel 10%

Jenn Bedell - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 7%

Edward Van Saders - FALSETTOS - The Antrim Playhouse 6%

Malia McClellan - BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham HS 6%

Katie Scott - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Stepinac HS 6%

Lisa Spielman - FALSETTOS - The Antrim Playhouse 5%

Tyler Miranda - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 4%

Oliver Tam - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 4%

Isaac J. Conner - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 4%

Liam Ginsburg - BRIGHTSTAR - PMHS 3%

Isaac J. Conner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 3%

Jason Summers - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 3%

Oliver Tam - BRIGHT STAR - PMHS 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Oliver Tam - CLUE - Pelham M 13%

Steven Telsey - THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 12%

Kenneth Laboy Vazquez - SWEAT - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 10%

Ryan McNeill - YOU SHOULD BE SO LUCKY - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 9%

Kimberley Lowden - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 9%

Paul Romanello - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 6%

Jonathan Randell Silver - THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 6%

Janet Dickinson - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 5%

Caturah Brown - LOVES LABORS LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 4%

Kamran Saliani - ACTING SHAKESPEARE - Irvington Shakespeare Company 4%

Terence Keyes - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 4%

Misti Tindiglia - ON GOLDEN POND - Harrison Players 4%

Julia Schonberg - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 3%

Gina Stanton - AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 3%

Jordan Lage - OLEANNA - Katonah Clasic Stage 2%

Joshua David Robinson - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 2%

Jeff Zitofscky - CASA VALENTINA - The Harrison Players, Inc. 2%

Lea Dimarchi - OLEANNA - Katonah Classic Stage, Inc 1%

Jack Saleeby - ACTING SHAKESPEARE - Irvington Shakespeare Company 1%

Trent Dawson - PRIVATE LIVES - Bedford Hills Community House 1%

Mike Stanton - AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 1%



Best Play

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 19%

SWEAT - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 16%

CLUE: ON STAGE! - Pelham HS Sock'n'Buskin 15%

THE VIRTUOUS LIFE OF JOSEPH ANDREWS - Penguin Rep 15%

BE STILL BE SILENT BY DANIEL TOBIAS - SOOP Theatre Company 12%

LOVES LABORS LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 8%

SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - ACT 6%

ON GOLDEN POND - Harrison Players 3%

OLEANNA - Bedford Village Historical House 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 2%

PRIVATE LIVES - Bedford Hills Community House 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Smith - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 19%

Reilly Rabitaille - BE STILL BE SILENT - SOOP Theatre Company 15%

Taylor Edelle Stuart - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 13%

Rob Ward - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 9%

David Julin - FALSETTOS - Antrim Playhouse 9%

Bill Mentz - SWEAT - Elmwood Playhouse 7%

Sarah French - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 7%

Dave Benson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 5%

Bill Mentz - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 5%

Jenna Isabella - AS YOU LIKE IT - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 3%

Anthony J. Valbiro - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Harrison Players 2%

Anthony Valbiro - ON GOLDEN POND - Harrison Players 2%

Steve Loftus - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 2%

Steve Loftus - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Broadway Training Center 1%

Steve Loftus - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Broadway Training Center 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Larry Wilbur - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 55%

Sarah French - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Irvington Shakespeare Company 26%

Larry Wilbur - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 19%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Michael DelValle - NIGHT AND DAY - Elmwood Playhouse 22%

Zully Ramos - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Elmwood Community Playhouse, Inc. 12%

DaShaun Williams - HEARTS OF THE HOLLOW - Whipple Feely Chapel 11%

Grace Kelly Kretzmen - FALSETTOS - The Antrim Playhouse 8%

Ava Pursel - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Archbishop Stepinac HS 7%

Katie Scott - BRIGHTSTAR - PMHS 7%

Jake Ellengold - FALSETTOS - The Antrim Playhouse 5%

Caitlin Winston - BRIGHTSTAR - PMHS 4%

Jeremy Tam - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 4%

Jon Huston - FALSETTOS - The Antrim Playhouse 3%

Austin Gresham - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 2%

Michelle Foard - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 2%

Kirsten Agbenyega - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 2%

Ava Pedorella - RENT - Soop 2%

Ava Pursel - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 2%

Austin Kelly - RENT SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 2%

Natalie Pursel - BRIGHTSTAR - Pelham HS 2%

Gabriella Johnson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A STORY OF HOPE - Yorktown Stage 1%

Jeff Parsons - FALSETTOS - Antrim Playhouse 1%

