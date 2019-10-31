Inaugural Event Of Classical Vocal Arts International Features Star Tenor Michael Fabiano For ArtSmart Benefit

On Wednesday, December 4, at 8:00 pm, let yourself be enchanted by the mesmerizing artistry of world-renowned tenor Michael Fabiano and participate in the launch of a new initiative at Merkin Hall. Classical Vocal Arts (CVA) International inaugurates its series with "A Passion for Song," a Benefit Program that includes works by Duparc, Liszt, Barber, Tchaikovsky, and selections from the American Songbook. Michael will be joined by members of the ArtSmart program and will be accompanied by pianist Kamal Khan.

Classical Vocal Arts International is a not-for-profit organization that nurtures and promotes the art of classical singing, locally and globally, through performance and education while fostering a culture of philanthropy. Its mission was born out of the current necessity to create artistic opportunities for classical voices to be heard in their most nuanced palette of expression through song, free from the demands of operatic productions. Its purpose is artistic and educational as well as charitable. Proceeds from each recital will go to the featured singer's charity of choice.



Michael Fabiano's charitable foundation is ArtSmart: an organization that provides free voice lessons to students in underserved neighborhoods, "changing the landscape of music education in the United States ... school by school, student by student, lesson by lesson." Discover more at: http://www.artsmart.org/

American tenor Michael Fabiano has performed at many of the world's leading opera houses, such as the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera, Royal Opera, Opera Australia, Teatro Real, Opéra National de Paris, Dutch National Opera, La Scala, Deutsche Oper Berlin, the Glyndebourne Festival, Royal Danish Opera, and Houston Grand Opera. In addition, he has graced concert stages with some of the world's most acclaimed orchestras, including the Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Oslo Philharmonic, and the Vienna Symphony, and has performed a number of major recital and concert tours. Read more at: https://michaelfabianotenor.com

American conductor and pianist Kamal Khan combines a passionate commitment to the globalization of operatic training with an active performing career. Most recently, he was the Director of the Opera School at the University of Cape Town. He is affiliated with the Royal Opera Covent Garden Jette Parker Young Artists Program, the iSING Operatic Training Festival in Suzhou, China, the Voices of South Africa Festival and Competition, and is Director of the Taller de Jóvenes Cantantes in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He has also worked with the Juilliard School, Mannes College of Music, and Manhattan School of Music in New York. Additionally, Kamal Khan has performed in many prestigious venues around the world with artists such as Marcelo Alvarez, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Angela Meade, Nuvuluyiso Mpofu, Juan Pons, Levy Sekgapane, Nadine Sierra, Sir Bryn Terfel and Pretty Yende. Read more at http://www.kamalkhan.com/



Tickets for CVA International's " A Passion for Song" on Wednesday, December 4, at 8:00 pm at Merkin Hall range from $40 - $60 with student discounts and can be purchased online at https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/a-passion-for-song/ or in person at Merkin Hall's Box Office at 129 West 67th Street (btw. Broadway and Amsterdam) New York, NY 10023; tel: 212-501-3330.





Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You