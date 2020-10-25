Hollywood Filmmakers To Attend Independent Filmmaker Day

Independent Filmmaker Day will be held virtually on Zoom on November 18-19, 2020.

Independent Filmmaker Day will be held virtually on Zoom on November 18-19, 2020. It's a fantastic two-day event which includes panels with experts on film and television topics, a pitch competition, expert roundtables, and an after-party.

Independent Filmmaker Day helps independent creators from around the world develop new projects, connect within the industry, and champion collaborative and impactful storytelling at all stages. At each one of our events, you will hear from acclaimed industry experts concerning screenwriting, producing, funding, marketing, music, post-production, and distribution.

We have over 100,000 followers on Facebook, which is more than 99% of film festivals worldwide. https://www.facebook.com/IndependentFilmmakerDay/

For our upcoming event, we have already confirmed as panelists:

• Richard Dreyfuss - Oscar-Winning Actor for The Goodbye Girl, and Star of Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Mr. Holland's Opus.

• Ice-T - Grammy Winner and Star of Law & Order

• Graham King - Oscar-Winning Producer of Bohemian Rhapsody, The Departed, Argo, and Ali

• Bruce Cohen - Oscar-Winning Producer of American Beauty, Silver Linings Playbook, and Milk

• Harry Lennix - Star of the Blacklist, Billions, and Batman v Superman

• Catherine Curtin - Star of Orange is the New Black and Stranger Things

Filmmakers, this is your opportunity to ask questions and receive answers from experts in the film & tv industry about your specific project.

Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite

Discount Code (10% off) : IFDT10

The 2020 IFD Award goes to the film, "Equal Standard". Written and Produced by acclaimed filmmaker Taheim Bryan. This feature film stars Ice-T and Anthony 'Treach' Criss. The film has already received over 20 Million views on social media.

IFD is Produced by Eric Vollweiler

Sponsored by Rubenstein Business Law, and Ornstein Schuler State Film Tax Credits.

*Hear from industry experts on a variety of topics in film/tv including acting, directing, producing, film funding, distribution, social media, product placement, post-production, entertainment law, and more. Each panel includes Q&A from the virtual audience.

*IFD provides an opportunity to pitch your film/tv project for a chance to win over $30,000 in in-kind services

*Virtual After Party to network with your fellow attendees and panelists in a virtual setting. And so much more...

