Hoff-Barthelson Music School To Host Open Houses This September

Learn more about Hoff-Barthelson Music School's offerings by attending one or more of the School's Fall Open Houses! Families and individuals interested in attending are asked to RSVP by visiting the School's website www.hbms.org.

Masks, social distancing, adherence to the School's Fall Safety Guidelines and RSVP are required for all in-person event participants.

Chamber Music and Piano Ensembles Open House

K-12 string, wind, brass and piano students and their parents are invited to attend an in-person Chamber Music Open House on Wednesday, September 1, from 6:00-8:30 pm.

Students will have an opportunity to learn about the School's new Piano Ensembles program, participate in chamber music activities, and music games while parents attend an interactive meeting with program directors Donna Elaine and Tomoko Uchino and Deans Kathy Jones and Christopher Kenniff. All will enjoy performances by faculty and student ensembles. Parents unable to attend in person are invited to participate in the meeting and Q & A with the program directors and deans via Zoom.

Suzuki Open House and Porch Party

Prospective Suzuki violin students and their parents are invited to visit the School on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 4:00-5:00 pm for a Suzuki Fall Playdown and Open House! Come learn more about the School's exciting plans for the 2021-22 Suzuki program, meet Suzuki faculty, other Suzuki families, and help the School kick off the year!

Conditions permitting, this event will be held in person; should conditions necessitate, the event will be moved online.

Early Childhood Program Open House

Families eager to enroll their very youngest members in high-quality, safely delivered music education are invited to attend an in-person Open House on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:30 am. Learn more about the School's Dalcroze-based music and movement program and get a taste of program activities parents and children can look forward to together. Children ages 9 months to 5 years and their adults are invited to join in the fun of a music and movement class at 10:30 am, followed by a brief Q & A with faculty

Youth Orchestra Program Open House

Join music directors Jun Nakabayashi (Festival Orchestra), Robert Schwartz (Young People's Symphonette, Chamber Orchestra), Joseph Piscitelli (Wind Ensemble), Dean Christopher Kenniff, and HBMS Executive Director Ken Cole for a lively online discussion via Zoom about the School's four-tiered Youth Orchestra Programs on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 7:30-9:00 pm.

Hoff-Barthelson is the only community music school in Westchester with a four-tiered orchestral pyramid, culminating in a full symphonic orchestra for high school students at the highest level of technical ability and musical artistry. The discussion will include information about repertoire, educational goals, performance schedules, safety protocols, and more! Students enrolled in private lessons elsewhere are welcome to enroll in these ensembles on an a la carte basis.

Adult Programs Open House

Adult learners are invited to join Dean Christopher Kenniff and Associate Dean Kathy Jones on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 2:15-3:15 pm (in-person or online) for a discussion centering on the new semester, safety protocols, how to make the most of the School's programs, course offerings including the Adult Jazz Ensemble, Ring Your Bell Handbell Ensemble, Group Piano Class, Scarsdale Singers, as well as other opportunities for adults.