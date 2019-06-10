GoJo Clan Productions & Theatre Revolution Present: Glass Ceiling Breakers: A Celebration Of Women Playwights

Glass Ceiling Breakers, a festival showcasing the work of women playwrights with seven one-act plays, will run the weekend of June 21 -23 at the Depot Theatre in Garrison, NY.

In 2017, Gabrielle Fox, an award-winning playwright and a playwriting instructor at Westchester Community College, began planting the seeds for what is believed to be a first for the Lower Hudson Valley theatre world: a mainstage production celebrating women playwrights. And thus, in a co-production with Axial Theatre of Pleasantville, Glass Ceiling Breakers was born. Today Fox, under the umbrella of her own emerging performing arts company, Theatre Revolution, has partnered with Westchester's GoJo Clan Productions to produce the festival at Philipstown Depot Theatre in Garrison, NY.

Glass Ceiling Breakers offers a blend of comedy and drama written by women and featuring talent from New York City and Putnam and Westchester Counties.

Says Fox, "Over the past few years, there has been a lot of talk about women playwrights being under-represented in theatre. Lots of talk, but not a lot of change. It's up to us!"

Robin Anne Joseph, co-founder of GoJo Clan Productions and an award-winning playwright, director and actor, jumped at the chance to co-produce the festival. "Part of the mission of GoJo Clan is to advance underserved communities; creating opportunities for women writers is one way that we can achieve that goal. According to recent research, women are about 42% or so of the Dramatists Guild membership, but only get produced professionally about 22% of the time. We would like to do more to give women a voice and a platform to hear that voice."

Performances take place Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, June 23 at 3 p.m. at the Philipstown Depot Theatre, 10 Garrison's Landing, Garrison, New York 10524.

Tickets are $25 general admission, $20 seniors and students; They can be purchased online through brownpapertickets.com. For more information: (845) 424-3900.





Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You