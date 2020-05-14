Elmwood Playhouse Cancels the Remainder of their 2019/2020 Season

On Monday evening the board of directors voted unanimously to cancel the rest of the Elmwood 2019-20 season.

Over the next few weeks, Elmwood will be working out many details, including options for current ticket holders and subscribers, online presentations, and other ways they can stay connected.

The Elmwood Playhouse theater complex consists of 4 buildings that include a 99-seat performing space, lobby and hospitality center, 3 rehearsal studios, dressing rooms, green room, multi-function rooms, a large scenic shop and storage rooms for sets, lighting, costumes, and props.

Elmwood Community Playhouse provides a local, intimate setting for live theatre- a place to share the stories that connect our lives.

