December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Rockland / Westchester Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Rockland / Westchester:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreographer
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Best Costume Design in a Play
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Best Lighting Design in a Play
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Play
Best Set Design in a Musical
Best Set Design in a Play
Best Sound Design in a Musical
Best Sound Design in a Play
Jack Hopkins - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 14%
Sam Rodd - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 10%
Steve DiNardo - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westchester Sandbox Theatre 8%
Jason Summers - NEXT FALL - Elmwood Playhouse 19%
Andrew Greenway - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 12%
Keith Young - THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 12%
Leana Rutt - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 9%
Bridget Fenton Clark - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 8%
Rachel Schmaier - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 8%
Meghan Lane - DISGRACED - Elmwood Playhouse 14%
Meg Sewell - THE LITTLE FOXES - Elmwood Playhouse 11%
Mariann Felice - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 10%
Jason Summers - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 20%
Kelli Gautreau - TUCK EVERLASTING - White Plains Performing Arts Center 16%
Erin Pryor - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 16%
Stephanie Lourenco Viegas - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 34%
Keith Nielsen - NEWSIES - Westchester Broadway Theatre 17%
Suzanne Potoma - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 17%
Janet Fenton - THE LITTLE FOXES - Elmwood Playhouse 47%
Suzanne Potoma - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 30%
Patricia E. Doherty - ART - Penguin Rep 22%
Michael Mirra - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 20%
Larry Gabbard - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 20%
Michael Mirra - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 15%
Anthony J. Valbiro - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 24%
Elizabeth Paldino - A FEW GOOD MEN - City Island Theater Group 24%
Kathy Gnazzo - RUMORS - Elmwood Playhouse 16%
SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 14%
MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 14%
CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 13%
AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 32%
THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 17%
DISGRACED - Elmwood Playhouse 16%
Mike Gnazzo - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 22%
Nico Pechin - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 19%
Bryan McPartlan - CHICAGO - Artistree 15%
Cyrus Newitt - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 38%
Mike Gnazzo - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 35%
Zachary Chambers - THE LITTLE FOXES - Elmwood Playhouse 27%
BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 19%
CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 15%
MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 12%
Tony Bellomy - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 19%
Rachel Cohen - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 19%
Polina Senderovna - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 17%
A FEW GOOD MEN - City Island Theater Group 25%
AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 20%
DISGRACED - Elmwood Playhouse 13%
David Julin - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 21%
Anthony Valbiro - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 17%
Jose Velez - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 16%
Anthony J. Valbiro - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 34%
Ralph Felice - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 30%
Bill Mentz - THE LITTLE FOXES - Elmwood Playhouse 18%
Bryan McPartlan - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 32%
Bryan McPartlan - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 29%
Bryan McPartlan - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 27%
Larry Wilbur - RUMORS - Elmwood Playhouse 62%
Dan Scherer - THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 38%
