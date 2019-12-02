December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Rockland / Westchester Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Rockland / Westchester:

Best Actor in a Musical
Jack Hopkins - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 14%
 Sam Rodd - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 10%
 Steve DiNardo - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westchester Sandbox Theatre 8%

Best Actor in a Play
Jason Summers - NEXT FALL - Elmwood Playhouse 19%
 Andrew Greenway - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 12%
 Keith Young - THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 12%

Best Actress in a Musical
Leana Rutt - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 9%
 Bridget Fenton Clark - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 8%
 Rachel Schmaier - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 8%

Best Actress in a Play
Meghan Lane - DISGRACED - Elmwood Playhouse 14%
 Meg Sewell - THE LITTLE FOXES - Elmwood Playhouse 11%
 Mariann Felice - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 10%

Best Choreographer
Jason Summers - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 20%
 Kelli Gautreau - TUCK EVERLASTING - White Plains Performing Arts Center 16%
 Erin Pryor - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 16%

Best Costume Design in a Musical
Stephanie Lourenco Viegas - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 34%
 Keith Nielsen - NEWSIES - Westchester Broadway Theatre 17%
 Suzanne Potoma - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 17%

Best Costume Design in a Play
Janet Fenton - THE LITTLE FOXES - Elmwood Playhouse 47%
 Suzanne Potoma - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 30%
 Patricia E. Doherty - ART - Penguin Rep 22%

Best Director of a Musical
Michael Mirra - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 20%
 Larry Gabbard - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 20%
 Michael Mirra - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 15%

Best Director of a Play
Anthony J. Valbiro - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 24%
 Elizabeth Paldino - A FEW GOOD MEN - City Island Theater Group 24%
 Kathy Gnazzo - RUMORS - Elmwood Playhouse 16%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 14%
 MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 14%
 CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 13%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 32%
 THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 17%
 DISGRACED - Elmwood Playhouse 16%

Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Mike Gnazzo - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 22%
 Nico Pechin - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 19%
 Bryan McPartlan - CHICAGO - Artistree 15%

Best Lighting Design in a Play
Cyrus Newitt - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 38%
 Mike Gnazzo - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 35%
 Zachary Chambers - THE LITTLE FOXES - Elmwood Playhouse 27%

Best Musical
BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 19%
 CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 15%
 MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 12%

Best Musical Direction
Tony Bellomy - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 19%
 Rachel Cohen - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 19%
 Polina Senderovna - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 17%

Best Play
A FEW GOOD MEN - City Island Theater Group 25%
 AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 20%
 DISGRACED - Elmwood Playhouse 13%

Best Set Design in a Musical
David Julin - SHE LOVES ME - Elmwood Playhouse 21%
 Anthony Valbiro - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 17%
 Jose Velez - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 16%

Best Set Design in a Play
Anthony J. Valbiro - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Harrison Players 34%
 Ralph Felice - MORNINGS AT SEVEN - Elmwood Playhouse 30%
 Bill Mentz - THE LITTLE FOXES - Elmwood Playhouse 18%

Best Sound Design in a Musical
Bryan McPartlan - CHICAGO - Artistree Performing Arts 32%
 Bryan McPartlan - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics 29%
 Bryan McPartlan - MAMMA MIA! - Little Radical Theatrics 27%

Best Sound Design in a Play
Larry Wilbur - RUMORS - Elmwood Playhouse 62%
 Dan Scherer - THE FOREIGNER - Armonk Players 38%

