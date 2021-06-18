DENIZEN Theatre Announces An Outdoor Summer Reading Series

The DENIZEN Theatre has announced their Summer Reading Series, a trio of outdoor performances in the courtyard at Water Street Market in New Paltz, NY. All readings in the series will be free and open to the public.

The Summer Reading Series marks the first time live performers will return to the DENIZEN Theatre since the pandemic began 15 months ago.

New Yorkers have been deprived of performing arts for far too long. The Summer Reading Series aims to provide a platform to elevate new voices and emerging artists in the community.

Kicking off the series in July is a regional premiere by Jonathan Caren (The Recommendation, The Sinner S.3 & S.4). Caren's play, Need to Know, will be performed Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17 at 7PM, with an optional rain date on Sunday, July 18.

Caren's comedy, Need to Know, details a young couple's use of the internet to uncover everything they think they know about their new neighbor until they realize the apartment walls are thin and he might be able to hear everything.

Next on the lineup is a dramedy written by James McLindon (Distant Music, Salvation). McLindon's play, Dead and Buried, will be performed on Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7 at 7PM, with an optional rain date on Sunday, August 8.

Dead and Buried, set in a small New England town at Halloween, tells the story of a young woman who seeks work at the local graveyard while searching for her missing mother.

The third and final play of the series will be announced in the coming weeks. The series finale will be performed on Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28 at 7PM, with an optional rain date on Sunday, August 29.

Founder and producing artistic director, Harry Lipstein, states: "We are committed to sharing these stories and are honored to continue to produce professional live theatre for the Hudson Valley community."

The DENIZEN Theatre will be seeking feedback from attendees about the plays being read in order to get input for future productions at the theatre.

Learn more at www.denizentheatre.com.