Broadway Training Center Of Westchester To Present SINGIN' IN THE RAIN JR.

Broadway Training Center of Westchester (BTC), one of the region's premier performing arts schools, will present Singin' in the Rain Jr. April 29 through May 1 at Hastings High School in Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y. The show will feature BTC's award-winning Junior Ensemble consisting of students (grades 4-7) from throughout Westchester and southern Connecticut.

Adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay, Singin in the Rain Jr. offers audience members of all ages hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score. It has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline - the starlet, the leading man, and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers.

As in the 1952 motion picture, which the American Film Institute ranked "the greatest movie musical of all time," Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item in silent movies, but behind the scenes, things aren't always as they appear on the big screen. Meanwhile, Lina's squeaky voice might be the end of her career in "talking pictures" without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her.

"Working on our first in-person Junior Ensemble production in two years has been a joy, and we're incredibly proud of how these students have risen to the occasion," said Jason Brantman, co-artistic director of the not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization. "Few musicals are more fun than 'Singin' in the Rain," and we can't wait for audiences to share in the excitement of our amazing cast and crew," added Fiona Santos, musical director and fellow artistic director of Broadway Training Center.

With a faculty comprised of working professionals who have performed on Broadway and other top venues, BTC is well known for its high-quality productions and high-impact youth education work. The performance program, Ensemble, is BTC's most intensive offering, requiring an entrance interview and placement audition. Providing conservatory-style training in a highly nurturing and professional environment, it involves a rigorous rehearsal schedule, plus a yearlong commitment to technique courses in two of the three core disciplines of acting, dance or voice.

The school and its students have won over 90 National Youth Arts Awards, including Outstanding Ensemble for 14 consecutive years. Westchester Magazine has lauded BTC theater classes as "the best in Southern Westchester." Westchester Family has named it "Best Children's Theater Company," and BroadwayWorld dubbed BTC "Best Dance Studio of the Decade" in Westchester and Rockland counties.

While BTC strives to offer the most professional training available in a highly nurturing environment, its main mission is to encourage responsibility, commitment, collaboration, imagination, generosity, and honesty, using theatre as a vehicle for personal development. Its mantra is "developing character on and off the stage."

BTC's production of Singin' in the Rain Jr. will open at 7 pm on Friday and Saturday, April 29th and 30th, and at 3:00 pm on Sunday, May 1st at Hastings High School, 1 Mt Hope Blvd. Singin' in the Rain Jr. holds a G rating.

Tickets are available online at www.BroadwayTraining.com/shows or via the online box office. Advance sales are $22 for adults, $18 for seniors/students. Door sales are $25 for adults, $21 for senior/students.

Vaccination and mask policy: Government mandates, venue protocols, and event requirements are subject to change. Be sure to check the ticketing website for the latest information on this production's COVID protocols.