Broadway Actors Join Local Performers For Shine On - A Fundraiser Concert

On Saturday, June 13th, Broadway actors will join local youth in Shine On - We Shine Brighter...Together!, a fundraising concert for Star 2B Performing Arts in Hopewell Junction, NY. This talent filled production will be streamed on YouTube and will feature youth performances from Star 2B, along with Broadway and Regional performers.

Some performers featured: Laurel Harris (Jagged Little Pill, Wicked, In Transit, Beautiful, Evita), Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill), Elliah Heifetz (Composer, Dust Can't Kill Me, Wildwood), Amy Vannorstrand Murphy (Holiday Inn), John Cordoza (Jagged Little Pill), Chelsea Groen (Hello Dolly), Evan Zavada (Wicked).

For more information, and for the link to watch, go to Star2BPerformingArts.com

