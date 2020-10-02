BWW Blog: Thank You BroadwayWorld

Thank you for taking the time to read and support every single one of my blogs.

Well friends, my final BroadwayWorld blog for the summer season has arrived.

Being a Student Blogger at BroadwayWorld (BWW) has been such a wonderful experience. I am so appreciative of everyone that has taken the time to read any or every one of my blogs. I have always had a passion for writing, but I never fully explored it as much as I have during these past few months. Becoming a BWW Student Blogger has opened so many doors for me and has allowed me to have a platform to be my authentic self. I love sharing my perspective in this creative community as I hope it will be helpful to all of my readers, or anyone who might come across my blogs.

With that being said, I have decided to take a break from being a BWW Student Blogger. I pride myself on being very self-aware and knowing my limits. I have been fortunate enough to have received many opportunities to continue doing what I love, while being a full-time student. One thing I recently learned is that in this industry you don't have to say yes to every opportunity offered. Of course, I want to be part of all things involving the performing arts, but I also like to give one hundred percent in everything that I do. That is why I think taking a step down may be the best thing for me at this time. Who knows, maybe I'll be back someday!

School has begun and I am excited for this semester. I can already feel myself improving as I soak in all the knowledge my professors are sharing. As I have mentioned before, being in a BFA Acting program is a ton of work but it's totally worth it! I have been in school for one month and I have already read so many new plays and am diving into other new material. Speaking of new plays, I recently read BLKS by Aziza Barnes and Luck of the Irish by Kirsten Greenidge - check them out!

I feel that I have adjusted well to virtual learning and I hope you all can say the same. Of course, it's not ideal as I miss being in studios surrounded by my peers. However, I feel that I have finally found a groove within the virtual world. As you would expect, it's not easy, but I've been trying to stay focused, positive and hopeful for the future. I am proud of all of us for surviving this huge change in our theatrical community. Try not to lose your determination to learn and grow during this virtual time. Be open to the new experiences that are being offered. Once I stopped being negative about virtual learning and started embracing this new form, I began to thrive. You can too. We must remain positive and remember why we're pursuing a career in this industry. Regardless of if our classes are online or in person, this is a lot of new information that will only help us improve in the long run. Keep pushing through because we've got this!

Thank you for taking the time to read and support every single one of my blogs. I could not have asked for a better experience as I learned so much about myself and what I want to share with the world. Therefore, never be afraid to try something new and step out of your comfort zone! You might be surprised at what you can accomplish!

