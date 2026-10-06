BOOP! THE MUSICAL to Open North American Tour in Rochester

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BOOP! The Musical officially opens tonight at West Herr Auditorium Theatre, launching its multi-week North American Tour. The new tour brings Fleischer Studios' iconic Betty Boop to the stage in a colorful, high-energy musical comedy that celebrates the timeless character with an original story, music, and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop.

The North American Tour of BOOP! The Musical continues at Rochester's West Herr Auditorium Theatre through October 10, before traveling to cities across the country. For tour cities and dates that have been announced, please visit here. Additional tour stops will be announced at a later date.

The current cast of BOOP! The Musical stars Aliya Grace as Betty Boop, Mason Ballard as Dwayne, Ashia Collins as Carol Evans, Michelle Jennings as Valentina, Dan Mason as Grampy, Joshua Woodie as Raymond Demarest, Ashley Calderon as Trisha, Adam Clarke as Pudgy, Kevin W. Egan as Oscar Delacorte, and Kevin Bowman, Christian J. Collins, Leah Faye, Kayla Goins, Eric Gonzalez, Jesse Hanks, Izzy Herz, Anya Katherine Jones, Jaxon Keller, Elie Kuppermann, Helena Elizabeth Laing, Ava Madara, Neema Muteti, Annalise Northway, PJ Palmer, Jame Tomé Rotz, Kenneth Sweeney, Devyn Trondson and Evan Michael Vaughan.

For almost a century, the Betty Boop character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to a “bright and bubbly” (Time Out New York) adventure of color, music, and love in New York City. “A show-stopping rainbow of joy” (The Daily Beast), BOOP! is the new Broadway musical-comedy extravaganza that's fun for everyone – bringing heart, laughter, and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop to the stage!

With original Broadway direction and choreography by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles), BOOP! The Musical brings Fleischer Studios' Queen of the Screen to life with a score and arrangements by celebrated multiple Grammy winner David Foster ("I Have Nothing," "After the Love Is Gone," "The Prayer"), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly's Last Jam), and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom, High Society). Direction for the North American tour is re-created by DB Bonds and choreography is re-created by Rachelle Rak.

BOOP! is the Broadway musical that is perfect for everyone.

The design and creative team for BOOP! The Musical includes Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Three-time Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (costume design), Philip S. Rosenberg (lighting design), Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen (sound design), Tony Award-winner Finn Ross (projection design), Emmy Award-winner Sabana Majeed (hair and wig design), Michael Clifton (makeup design), OBIE Award-winner Skylar Fox (illusions design), The Huber Marionettes (marionette design), Jon Rua (associate choreography), Tony Award-winner Daryl Waters (music supervision and additional arrangements), Four-time Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman (orchestrations), and Tony Award-nominee Zane Mark (dance music arrangements). Casting is by Kevin Metzger-Timson, CSA and Olivia Paige West, CSA at The TRC Company and booking is by The Booking Group. Frank Deming II is the Company Manager and Anna Klevit is the Production Stage Manager.

The North American Tour of BOOP! The Musical is produced by NETworks Presentations. BOOP! The Musical was originally produced on Broadway by Ostar, Marc Johnston, Taitan Capital, Inc., Western Costume Co., The Shubert Organization, Melody Place, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tony Fernandes, Bob Boyett, Larry & Martha Day, Mary Gerdts & Douglas McKinney, Teresa J. Huber, John Paul DeJoria, Peermusic, Rick Perez / Rafael Herrera, Karen LeFrak / Iris Smith, Ann Magee / Joan P. Waechter, Michael Ravenhill, Gerardo Braggiotti / Paolo Zannoni, Brianna Leigh Bell, Candy Spelling, Danielle Del, Arielle Tepper, Jon Avnet, Werner Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Alexander Robertson / Harmony Harris, and Peg McGetrick.

BOOP! The Musical received 3 Tony Award nominations and won 3 Drama Desk Awards and 3 Outer Critic Circle Awards. BOOP! The Musical played its final performance of its acclaimed Broadway run on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Melody Place released the Original Broadway Cast Recording of BOOP! The Musical on June 6, 2025, in streaming and digital formats, and a special edition double LP was released by Amazon on September 12, 2025.

BOOP! The Musical is in association with Fleischer Studios and based on the characters created by Max Fleischer.

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Related Stories 1 BOOP! THE MUSICAL National Tour Holding Virtual Open Call For Title Role

BOOP! The Musical is holding a virtual open call for its title role for the upcoming national tour. Director Jerry Mitchell took to social media to share information about the open call, sharing a link to submit.