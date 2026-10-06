Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from September 2026

Around the BroadwayWorld is our monthly snapshot of the biggest stories making waves across the global theatre community. In this September 2026 edition, touring season is kicking into high gear. We head inside rehearsals and share a first look at the DEATH BECOMES HER North American tour, starring Jackie Burns, Kristen Beth Williams, Ken Marino and Nasia Thomas ahead of its launch at Cleveland's Playhouse Square. Elsewhere on the road, Cayleigh Capaldi performs the title song from THE SOUND OF MUSIC, the MAYBE HAPPY ENDING company checks in from Greensboro, and the stars of OPERATION MINCEMEAT prepare to kick off in Providence.

Among the month's top headlines, former Kennedy Center employees tell Congress the institution put off the very repairs it now cites for closing its main building, and Keala Settle is heading home to star as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD at Wellington Town Hall. Out in San Diego, Train's BEGIN AGAIN earns praise for its heart and terrific performances at The Old Globe.

Our interviews visit Houston's THE MUSIC MAN, the Chicago area premiere of MEAN GIRLS at Paramount Theatre, and Sophia Walker and André Morin at the Shaw Festival. Reviews celebrate Signature Theatre's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG and a spectacular A CHORUS LINE at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, and also take in THE NOTEBOOK in the Philippines.

Plus, watch Ramin Karimloo and Andrew Lloyd Webber open THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's 40th anniversary Shanghai season, catch COME FROM AWAY at Sacramento Music Circus and THE PRODUCERS at Ogunquit Playhouse, and discover so much more from across the BroadwayWorld.

Exclusive

Exclusive: Inside Rehearsals for the DEATH BECOMES HER National Tour Sam Anctil | Tour Don't say we didn't warn you! The North American Tour of Death Becomes Her is on its way to a city near you, having launched at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio last month.Watch as we take you inside rehearsals with the company in this video!

Exclusive: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING National Tour Cast Gets Ready to Hit the Road Sam Anctil | Tour Greensboro, North Carolina's Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is the current home for the North American tour of Maybe Happy Ending,by Tony Award-winners Will Aronsonand Hue Parkdirectedby Tony Award-winner Michael Arden. Watch in this video and the full company exclusively checks in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about the adventure so far in getting the hit musical ready for the road!

Exclusive: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour Star Cayleigh Capaldi Performs the Title Song Sam Anctil | Tour Watch an exclusive video of Cayleigh Capaldi performing the title song from The Sound of Music North American tour. Performed at the Laurie Beechman Theatre before they hit the road again this month.

Exclusive: First Look at Train's BEGIN AGAIN Musical at the Old Globe Michael Major | San Diego Watch a first look video preview of the pre-Broadway engagement of Begin Again, based on the film written and directed by John Carney, the new musical will feature music and lyrics by Pat Monahan and the band Train.

Editor's Picks: Top News Stories

Keala Settle Will Star in SUNSET BOULEVARD in New Zealand Joshua Wright | New Zealand Keala Settle is heading home. The Tony Award nominee will star as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard at Wellington Town Hall in New Zealand next spring, according to West End Best Friend.

Whistle-Blowers Say Kennedy Center Put Off the Repairs It Now Cites for Its Closure Joshua Wright | Washington, DC A group of former Kennedy Center employees has told Congress that the institution set aside plans to fix its leaking roof overhangs earlier this year, even though officials now describe those leaks as a serious hazard that justifies closing the main building.

Interviews

Interview: Director Devon Hayakawa On the Chicago Area Premiere of MEAN GIRLS at Paramount Theatre Joshua Wright | Chicago Director Devon Hayakawa discusses making their solo directing debut with the Chicago area premiere of MEAN GIRLS at Paramount Theatre, a fierce, campy, and Gen-Z take on the hit musical set in 2026.

Interview: Elizabeth Daiuto of THE MUSIC MAN at THEATRE UNDER THE STARS Brett Cullum | Houston Shes wonderful to play. I really find some things about her that are so relatable, and thats what I try to really do for this new generation of people coming to see the show.

Interview: Leianna Weaver (Lydia) of BEETLEJUICE at Starlight Theatre Alan Portner | Kansas City Beetlejuice the Musical will be the final 2026 summer touring performance of the 2026 Broadway series at Starlight Threatre. As a special treat, Broadway World was delighted to speak with Leianna Weaver who plays Lydia in this whole new original take on the Beetlejuice saga.

Interview: Noam Tomaschoff of OUR LITTLE SECRET: A TRUE NEW MUSICAL at CAA Theatre Elizabeth Armstrong | Toronto Toronto-raised Noam Tomaschoff's shocking discovery of his true biological father and dozens of half-siblings around the world is told on-stage in Our Little Secret: A True New Musicalat the CAA Theatre from November 3rd-22nd.

Interview: Sophia Walker & Andr Morin of OHIO STATE MURDERS and A NEW WORK IN PROGRESS at Shaw Festival Elizabeth Armstrong | Toronto Celebrated Canadian actors Sophia Walker and Andr Morin are, as they say, 'booked and busy.' Walker and Morin star in not only one Shaw Festival production this season, but two: Ohio State Murders and A New Work in Progress.

Interview: Theatre Life with Robert Diamond Elliot Lanes | Washington, DC Todays subject Robert Diamond is living his theatre life holding one of the most important jobs you could have in the theatre industry. He is the founder and CEO of the premiere site for theatre. You might have heard of it. Actually, youre on it now if you are reding this. Thats right, Robert Diamond is the mastermind behind Broadway World.

Reviews

Review: DIRTY DANCING Presented by Broadway In Chicago Angela Lin | Chicago Dirty Dancing: The Musical takes us back to the summer of 1963, a season of forbidden romance, deep passion, and electrifying dancing to iconic soundtracks.

Review: THE NOTEBOOK Transcends Trite Melodrama Oliver Oliveros | Philippines When American novelist Nicholas Sparks released 'The Notebook' in 1996, it had enamored many romance fiction fans through its saccharine love story of Noah and Alliea literally rain-soaked melodrama driven by a one-summer romance in South Carolina in the 60s (based on the musical's book) and a fateful separation brought about by meddling parents.

Review: BEGIN AGAIN at The Old Globe ErinMarie Reiter | San Diego 'Begin Again' at the new musical The Old Globe has plenty of heart, terrific performances, and a theatrical imagination that makes making music feel almost tangible.

Review: A CHORUS LINE at The 5th Avenue Theatre Jay Irwin | Seattle Dear Readers, I dont mean to make anyone feel ancient but A Chorus Line is 51 years old! And the 5th Avenue Theatre dusting off the old girl for their current remount may feel like a bit of nostalgia. But if their spectacular production proves anything, its that A Chorus Line is still the masterpiece it always was.

Review: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at Signature Theatre Aidan O'Connor | Washington, DC Merrily We Roll Along tackles these behemoth existentialisms at a granular level in the lives of three old friends. Its one of those shows that leaves you with something to ponder for days after the lights come up. In Signature Theatres hands, Stephen Sondheim and George Furths masterpiece is more intricate than ever before.

Videos

Video: Watch The Cape Playhouse's SPELLING BEE Cast Perform 'Pandemonium' Michael Major | Boston Watch a video of Alex Wyse (Good Night Oscar), Raymond J. Lee (Tammy Faye, Sweeney Todd), and more perform 'Pandemonium' in The Cape Playhouse's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!

Video: RAGTIME at Fulton Theatre Joshua Wright | Central Pennsylvania Fulton Theatre has posted a new sneak peek video of its production of Ragtime, giving audiences another glimpse of the show in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The clip follows a series of rehearsal previews the theatre has shared in recent weeks as it builds anticipation for the staging.

Video: Ramin Karimloo & Andrew Lloyd Webber Open THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's 40th Anniversary Shanghai Season Joshua Wright | China Ramin Karimloo helped launch The Phantom of the Opera's 40th Anniversary Shanghai Farewell Season with a heartfelt curtain speech, celebrating both the veterans and the newcomers who make up the production's company.

Video: Go Inside THE OUTSIDERS Tour Rehearsals With New Cast Members Joshua Wright | Colorado THE OUTSIDERS Musical has shared a behind-the-scenes video giving fans a glimpse inside rehearsals for its ongoing national tour, spotlighting newly added members of the touring company as they prepare to step into the production.

Video: First Look at DEAR EVAN HANSEN at John W. Engeman Theater Joshua Wright | Long Island The John W. Engeman Theater in Northport has shared a first look at its production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, starring Joe Serafini in the title role through October 25, 2026.

Video: THE PRODUCERS at Ogunquit Playhouse Joshua Wright | Maine Ogunquit Playhouse posted a new performance clip featuring Nathan Lee Graham, John Scherer and Stephanie Gibson from its production of THE PRODUCERS, spotlighting two of the musical's showstoppers.

Video: Mission: Possible! Meet the Stars Taking OPERATION MINCEMEAT on the Road Backstage Live with Richard Ridge | Philadelphia Operation Mincemeat is hitting the road! Following its success on Broadway, the Tony Award-winning musical is launching its North American tour, bringing its hilarious and heartfelt story to audiences across the country. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with two of the show's stars, Katie Kleiger and Jake Bentley Young, as they prepared to kick off the tour in Providence, Rhode Island. Watch in this video as the duo discusses stepping into their roles.

Video: COME FROM AWAY Opens at Sacramento Music Circus Joshua Wright | Sacramento Sacramento Music Circus opened COME FROM AWAY on the 25th anniversary of September 11, staging the musical at the UC Davis Health Pavilion through September 20.

Photos

Photos: HAIRSPRAY to Open at OFC Creations Theatre Center Rachel Stone | Central New York The Tony Award-winning musical HAIRSPRAY will open at OFC Creations Theatre Center as part of the Broadway in Brighton Series. The production is directed by Eric Vaughn Johnson and choreographed by Jasn N. Wells.

Review: Kokandy Productions' JEKYLL & HYDE at Broadway In Chicago Rachel Weinberg | Chicago Jekyll & Hyde is rarely produced, and Kokandy brings it to vivid life in this new, larger venue. As Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde and Lucy, David Moreland and Ava Lane Stovall really lead the way for the ensemble with their captivating performances. And in its most compelling moments, this Jekyll & Hyde truly feels Alive with dark energy.

Photos: First Look at the DEATH BECOMES HER North American Tour Michael Major | Tour Feast your eyes upon a first look at the North American tour of Death Becomes Her! See new photos ofJackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), and Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn).