VIVA VERDI! to Screen with Director Yvonne Russo Q&A in Tuckahoe
Director Yvonne Russo will participate in a post-film Q&A exploring the making of the documentary and the artists of Casa Verdi.
New Rochelle Opera will present a special screening of the Oscar-nominated documentary VIVA VERDI! on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at Asbury Crestwood United Methodist Church, 167 Scarsdale Road, Tuckahoe, NY. The afternoon will include the documentary screening, a post-film conversation and audience Q&A with Director/Producer/Writer Yvonne Russo, and a dessert reception following the program.
VIVA VERDI! offers an intimate glimpse into the extraordinary community of Casa Verdi, the retirement home for opera singers and musicians founded in Milan by legendary composer Giuseppe Verdi in 1896. The film follows celebrated artists living out their 'third act' while continuing to create, perform, and share their experience with gifted young musicians from around the world who live and study alongside them.
At the conclusion of the screening, audience members will have the opportunity to hear directly from Yvonne Russo during a special conversation and question-and-answer session exploring the making of the film, the remarkable artists of Casa Verdi, and the enduring power of music across generations. The film is produced by Christine La Monte, Producer/Executive Producer/Writer.
The afternoon will conclude with a dessert reception, offering guests an opportunity to continue the conversation and celebrate the artistry, history and community at the heart of VIVA VERDI!
Admission: $50, plus applicable ticketing fees.
Tickets and event information: https://ticketstripe.com/viva-verdi
About New Rochelle Opera
New Rochelle Opera has served the Westchester community since 1985 through opera performance, education and community engagement. For upcoming productions, special events and ways to support the company, visit nropera.org.
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