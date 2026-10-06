Photos: First Look at the MYSTIC PIZZA National Tour
The tour is led by Kendall Becerra, Chloë Lezotte, and Lexxi Frilles.
Big League Productions is now presenting Mystic Pizza: A New Musical, the new production embarking on a national tour that began September 26, 2026 at the Clemens Center in Elmira, New York. Based on the beloved movie classic that launched Julia Roberts’ career, this musical depicts best friends Kat (2022 Jimmy Awards winner Kendall Becerra), Daisy (Chloë Lezotte), and Jojo (Lexxi Frilles)’s search for love and self-identity as they face life’s many unexpected twists and turns.
The cast also includes Jack Baylis, Nina-Simone Diaz, Lizzie Fitzpatrick-Cárcamo, Travis Flynt, Sam Foti, Albert Igbinigie, Will Ingram, Mike Leadbetter, Richard Morgan, Catherine Rodriguez-O’Connor, Abby Scalici, Tieisha Thomas, Gabe Tobierre, and Matt Woodward.
Packed with chart-topping ‘80s and ‘90s hits, this entertaining show celebrating Mystic, Connecticut’s iconic pizza joint will tour the USA with stops to include Dallas, Detroit, and St. Paul.
Mystic Pizza is based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Motion Picture with Story and Characters by Amy Holden Jones. The musical is written by Sandy Rustin (Clue, The Cottage) with Arrangements and Orchestrations by Carmel Dean (The Notebook).
With spirited direction and energetic choreography by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon), the original film’s coming-of-age tale is brought to life live on stage as these timeless characters navigate the complexities of friendship and romance—all while slinging slices at a small-town pizza joint. Bursting with laugh-out-loud moments, heartfelt storytelling, and hit songs including “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Hold On,” and “Manic Monday,” Mystic Pizza is a joyful celebration of chasing dreams, lifelong bonds, and finding your place in the world.
Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made
Kendall Becerra, Lexxi Frilles, Tieisha Thomas, and Chloë Lezotte
Chloë Lezotte, Lexxi Frilles, and Kendall Becerra
Chloë Lezotte
Richard Morgan and the company of Mystic Pizza
Company Of Mystic Pizza
Chloë Lezotte
Tieisha Thomas, Chloë Lezotte, Kendall Becerra, and Lexxi Frilles
Company Of Mystic Pizza
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