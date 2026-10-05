Video: Amber Iman Performs 'Livin' It Up On Top' in HADESTOWN on Broadway





Hadestown has released a first look at Amber Iman performing 'Livin' It Up On Top,' giving a first listen to her take on 'Persephone' in the Broadway hit. The Tony nominee joined the company at the Walter Kerr Theatre in September.

The new video also features Norbert Leo Butz as ‘Hermes,’ who also joined the cast with Broadway veteran Ben Davis as ‘Hades,’ television and film star Jasmin Savoy Brown as ‘Eurydice,’ and pop-rock musician and songwriter Kayko as ‘Orpheus.'

Hadestown, with music, lyrics and book by Anais Mitchell, reimagines the Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone as a folk opera set between the world above and the underworld.

The Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical has become known for its blend of folk, blues and jazz-inflected songwriting, with Persephone's 'Livin' It Up On Top' serving as one of the production's signature numbers.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Iman and her fellow incoming cast members about what it has been like stepping into the show together, as the new principal company began settling into their roles at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

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