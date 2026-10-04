Play BroadwayWorld's Sunday Crossword: October 4, 2026

This week's grid runs 17 by 16 and holds 20 answers: 6 people, 9 shows, 3 venues and 2 theatre terms. The clues track a week full of news, from a Tony winner stepping back into a classic musical to casting shake-ups behind a long-running Broadway hit. Solve it now at broadwayworld.com/crossword.

Elsewhere in the grid, a star talks candidly about the shows she wishes she hadn't missed, a touring production marks a major anniversary with its creator looking on, and a well-reviewed solo turn gets its due across the Atlantic. Read our coverage this week and a good number of these answers will already feel familiar.

The puzzle is free, and you do not need an account to play. Log in, though, and your progress saves across devices, your streak keeps a running count week to week, and a fast, clean solve can land you on the leaderboard. Miss a Sunday and the archive has you covered.

Sign up under the puzzle for an email each time a new crossword goes live, then come back next Sunday for another one.

Play the October 4 Crossword

Free to play. Log in to keep your streak and make the leaderboard.