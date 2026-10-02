NEWBURGH FRINGE FESTIVAL to Present 65 Productions Across Hudson Valley

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Tickets are now on sale for the second Newburgh Fringe Festival, a weekend-long celebration of performing arts in the Hudson Valley. Taking place October 16-18, 2026, the festival boasts a total of 65 productions with over 100 performances presented at multiple Downtown Newburgh venues, including Safe Harbors' Ritz Theater Stagehouse, Lobby at the Ritz, Safe Harbors Green, and venue partners ADS Warehouse, Baristas on Broadway, and Grit Works.

The Newburgh Fringe Festival is dedicated to showcasing the vibrant and diverse performing arts community of the Hudson Valley. This three-day event will feature an eclectic mix of original theater, reimagined classics, debut performances, short-form works, improv solo acts, puppetry, magic shows, music, dance, storytelling, and more-embracing the original, immersive, and experimental.

Highlights from this year's lineup include:

Crossing the Crab Nebula and The Deal, two one-act plays written by Grammy-winning comedian Lewis Black (The Daily Show, Inside Out)

Campy Cult Cinema 3000, a screening of the cult film Eden Cried starring Newburgh native Carol Holland, which first premiered at the Ritz Theater in 1967. Holland will provide live commentary during the film in the style of the animated television series Mystery Science Theater 3000, accompanied by puppeteers Cabot Parsons and Cam Garrity.

Ted Swindley, creator of the jukebox musical Always Patsy Cline, brings two shows to this year's Fringe: Haunted Honky Tonk: The All New Country Music Singalong Jukebox Spooktacular, and a new, comedic one-man show about Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams, performed by Swindley.

Uncanny Valley Puppet Slam, Safe Harbors' fan-favorite 'puppetry cabaret for grown-ups' will return with a new lineup of puppeteers from the Hudson Valley and beyond.

An audition workshop with Jack Doulin, long-time resident casting director at the New York Theatre Workshop and Theatre for a New Audience.

SPACE BAR, 'the greatest comedy-karaoke-cabaret in the Hudson Valley area,' created and performed by Ray Roy.

God's Puppets, a play written by Gwynne Watkins and directed by Buffey Favata, in which a female pastor breaks free from the shackles of biblical patriarchy.

A 24-hour short play workshop for Newburgh Free Academy students led by Bobby Johnson, Jarvis Tondio, and Mike Pirillo, that will conclude with a Sunday performance.

Participating artists and ensembles performing in the Newburgh Fringe Festival include:

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 09 Hrs 05 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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