Exclusive: Betty’s Hitting the Road! Inside Rehearsals for the BOOP! National Tour

BOOP! The Musical is ready to boop its way across America! Following its Broadway run, the musical will officially launch its national tour on October 3 in Rochester, New York. BroadwayWorld dropped by the rehearsal room for a sneak peek at the touring production and caught up with director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell, leading lady Aliya Grace, and Mason Ballard, who plays Dwayne, about getting the show ready for the road.

For Mitchell, the tour is an opportunity to spread the spirit of BOOP! to audiences far beyond Broadway.

“Happy to bring it to the people across the United States of America—and who knows where else we’ll go,” he said. “We just finished in Japan, but BOOP! is so full of joy and love and happiness, and boy, do we need it.”

Grace is just as eager to get the journey underway. “I’m so excited. It’s been crazy. I feel like we started rehearsals yesterday, and now we’re about to head out to Rochester and open the show,” she said. “So it’s a wild experience, but it feels amazing. We’re so ready.”

That excitement has been fueled by the supportive company assembled for the tour, Ballard explained.

“It’s been amazing. The cast is so wonderful—the creative team, everyone’s just really good people,” he said. “When they cast this show, they of course look for talented people, but they also look for good people. And I think that set the tone very beautifully.”

Watch the video to go inside the rehearsal room with the company of BOOP! as they prepare to take Betty and company on the road!

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