ArtsRock to Present MUSIC OF FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Concert This Fall

ArtsRock will bring Broadway to Nyack with music from Fiddler on the Roof, played by renowned violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins and friends, hosted by WQXR's Elliott Forrest. Ms. Hall-Tompkins has played world-wide with nearly every orchestra and was the Fiddler violin soloist in the most recent Grammy and Tony-nominated Broadway production for over a year.

Last year she was featured in the PBS Great Performances Documentary Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles. She also has won a Naumburg International Violin Competition Honorarium Prize and was featured in the Smithsonian Museum for African American History. Ms. Hall-Tompkins is a violin soloist entrepreneur who is acclaimed by the New York Times as "the versatile violinist who makes the music come alive," for her "tonal mastery" (BBC Music Magazine) and as a New York Times "New Yorker of the Year." She has appeared as co-soloist in Carnegie Hall with Glenn Dicterow and conductor Leonard Slatkin, in London at Queen Elizabeth Hall, at Lincoln Center and with the Symphonies of Baltimore, Dallas, Jacksonville, Oakland, recitals in Paris, New York, Toronto, Washington, Chicago, and festivals of Tanglewood, Ravinia, Santa Fe, France, Germany and Italy.

Ms. Hall-Tompkins performed virtually throughout the pandemic, premiering four pieces written for her, creating and participating in unique collaborations, including with Tony-nominated actor Daniel Watts, aerial dancer Alexandra Peter, Frisson Films, Gil Shaham's Gilharmonic, Routledge press as contributing author for a new book on Music and Human Rights, and with WQXR as part of the inaugural Artist Propulsion Lab. As founder of Music Kitchen- Food for the Soul, Kelly Hall-Tompkins is a pioneer of social justice in classical music, bringing top artists in over 100 concerts in homeless shelters coast to coast from New York to Los Angeles, and internationally in Paris, France. Music Kitchen commissioned and will present the World Premiere of the Forgotten Voices Song Cycle in Association with Carnegie Hall.

The concert will be presented on November 13th. Tickets can be purchased here.

This concert will be presented with strict adherence to the following COVID Requirements: Patrons age 12 and older: proof of vaccination and photo ID & those under 12 must provide negative COVID test taken no more than 72 hours prior to show time, with mask wearing for all required at the venue.