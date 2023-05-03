Arc Stages Will Present DUELING PIANOS This Week
The event is on Friday, May 5th.
Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages presents Dueling Pianos as part of our Cabaret Series.
Two Pianos... Two Singers... Any Song! (Except Freebird) A dynamic evening starring two pianists taking requests all night! Raise a glass and enjoy an evening of your favorite hits.
Dueling Pianos is an all requests evening with Kathryn Krull & Adam Spiegel.
This interactive concert event will be held on Friday, May 5th. Doors open at 7:30pm. The performance will be held at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville, NY.
General admission tickets are $15. Ages 21+. Beer, wine and snacks will be available for purchase throughout the event. For tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.
Related Stories View More Rockland / Westchester Stories