Arc Stages Will Present DUELING PIANOS This Week

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages presents Dueling Pianos as part of our Cabaret Series.



Two Pianos... Two Singers... Any Song! (Except Freebird) A dynamic evening starring two pianists taking requests all night! Raise a glass and enjoy an evening of your favorite hits.



Dueling Pianos is an all requests evening with Kathryn Krull & Adam Spiegel.



This interactive concert event will be held on Friday, May 5th. Doors open at 7:30pm. The performance will be held at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville, NY.



General admission tickets are $15. Ages 21+. Beer, wine and snacks will be available for purchase throughout the event. For tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.