A GAY MASSEUR'S GUIDE TO HAPPY ENDINGS To Receive Reading At Bill Arning Exhibitions

A Gay Masseur's Guide to Happy Endings, the darkly hilarious, deeply vulnerable, and unapologetically sexy solo show written and performed by actor and comedian Austin Jennings Boykin, will receive a one-night-only reading on Sunday, June 22 at 5:00 PM at Bill Arning Exhibitions. The reading is directed by Joe DeStefano and presented as part of the LA@B (Live Arts at Bill's) performance series.

Inspired by Austin's own experiences as a gay masseur, the show is a razor-sharp and emotionally rich dive into sex, identity, and survival, blending biting comedy with intimate confession.

Following this special preview, A Gay Masseur's Guide to Happy Endings will make its full performance debut at The Red Room in Provincetown, MA on August 12 and 14 at 7PM.

"It's raw, funny, hot, and a pretty messed up-in all the best ways," says playwright-performer Austin Jennings Boykin.

The June 22 reading offers audiences an exclusive first look before it hits Provincetown during the peak of summer season.

Austin Jennings Boykin is a New York-based multi-hyphenate. As an actor, he has appeared on FBI: Most Wanted (CBS), Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX), The Gilded Age (HBO), and Hunters (Amazon). He's also performed on stages regionally and in New York and was a finalist at the New York Queer Comedy Festival. Recently, he turned down an insanely expensive MFA program so that he could continue work on his debut solo show, A Gay Masseur's Guide to Happy Endings.

Joe DeStefano is a multidisciplinary artist, producer, and graduate of the William Esper Studio. His credits include Cookie Ireland Has a Giraffe (FringeNYC), Elemeno Pea (Mastodon Theatre), and the short film The Knock Shadow, starring Lea DeLaria.

