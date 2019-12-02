A GIFT FOR YOU AND ME Comes To The Wilton Playshop

A Gift for You and Me, written and directed by Ginny Ruggieri with musical direction by Sarah Lee Michaels, will be presented on the Wilton Playshop stage from December 13-15, 2019. A Gift for You and Me is a heartwarming original story that celebrates all the joys of the season with music and dance.

The story follows Tom, Alice, and their five children on a trip to New York City where they experience Times Square, make new friends, and ultimately heal old wounds. The play also features a "show within the show" where the family and audience can enjoy a spectacular holiday show featuring talented dancers and singers. This delightful family-friendly stage show is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

Recommended for children of all ages. Approximate running time is 60 minutes.

Performances: December 13 at 7:00 pm, December 14 at 2pm & 5pm and December 15 at 2pm. Tickets: $20/adults, $15/ages 12 and under. Buy tickets here. For more information, visit www.wiltonplayshop.org.





