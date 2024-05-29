Wilbury Group Extends ONCE Through Late June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wilbury Theatre Group has extended their production of Tony Award-winning musical Once with book by Enda Walsh and music and lyrics by Glen Hansard & Markéta Irglová. Directed by Josh Short with music direction by Milly Massey and choreography by Ali Kenner Brodksy, the cast features Nile Hawver and Alison Russo in the roles of Guy and Girl, and an ensemble of actor / musicians including Chelsea Aubert, Zan Berry, Jose Docen, Galen Donovan, Grace Graham, Maggie Hall, Leola Hogan, Colette (Coco) Hogue, Teddy Lytle, Vince Petronio, Jason Quinn, Dave Rabinow, Tessa Sacramone, Claudia Traub, Florence Wallis, and Am Wyckoff. Once now runs through June 23, 2024.

Based on the Academy Award-winning 2006 film, Once ponders the mysteries of music and love. The eight-time Tony winning musical adaptation took Broadway by storm with its romantic folk-rock ballads and an ensemble that plays its own instruments. Set in contemporary Dublin, a street guitarist is about to give up on his dreams when he meets a curious woman who wants to know all about him. Captivated by her optimism, the two embark on a remarkable music-making journey that includes a cadre of unlikely companions -- immigrants, oddballs, and lonely hearts. Along the way, can the two of them find love?

Featuring all of the magical songs from the critically acclaimed film, including the Oscar-winning Falling Slowly, this achingly beautiful, joyously uplifting show performed by some of the most talented actor/musicians in the area now memorably and intimately re-staged by the Wilbury Theatre Group.

For tickets and more information, visit thewilburygroup.org/once

