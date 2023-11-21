Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: BIG, THE MUSICAL at The Community Players Photo 3 Review: BIG, THE MUSICAL at The Community Players
Review: ONE FLEA SPARE at Brown / Trinity Rep (MFA) Photo 4 Review: ONE FLEA SPARE at Brown / Trinity Rep (MFA)

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.



RELATED STORIES

1
Review: BLKS at Burbage Theatre Company Photo
Review: BLKS at Burbage Theatre Company

Burbage mounts captivating RI premiere of Barnes' intense slice-of-life comedy

2
Review: BIG, THE MUSICAL at The Community Players Photo
Review: BIG, THE MUSICAL at The Community Players

The Community Players kicks off its 102nd season with a lively, endearing, production of “Big, The Musical,” based on the beloved 1988 film, directed by Penny Marshall and starring Tom Hanks.

3
Raffi Returns To The VETS in Providence in May Photo
Raffi Returns To The VETS in Providence in May

Raffi, North America’s preeminent family entertainer, returns to the stage in 2024 with a series of #belugagrads concerts.

4
Lewis Black Brings GOODBYE YELLEW BRICK ROAD to the VETS in Providence Photo
Lewis Black Brings GOODBYE YELLEW BRICK ROAD to the VETS in Providence

Two-time Grammy Award winning Comedian LEWIS BLACK announced his GOODBYE YELLER BRICK ROAD, THE FINAL TOUR, that will include shows throughout North America and Europe, will stop at The VETS in Providence March 21, 2024.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards

Videos

Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
A Christmas Carol in Rhode Island A Christmas Carol
Attleboro Community Theatre (12/01-12/17)
The THUMP & SOUL SESSION in Rhode Island The THUMP & SOUL SESSION
Gallery X (11/25-11/26)
Disney's Descendants: The Musical in Rhode Island Disney's Descendants: The Musical
Avenger Theater (12/08-12/10)
Chashmay.Pk in Rhode Island Chashmay.Pk
Sunglasses Price in Pakistan (8/08-8/08)PHOTOS
To Kill a Mockingbird in Rhode Island To Kill a Mockingbird
Providence Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/11)
Frames of Mind in Rhode Island Frames of Mind
WaterFire Arts Center (5/16-5/18)
Breathing Fresh Air - a work in progress in Rhode Island Breathing Fresh Air - a work in progress
The American Story Theater / Two Guys Project (12/06-12/06)
Twas the Night Before Christmas in Rhode Island Twas the Night Before Christmas
Roberts Hall - Rhode Island College (12/15-12/16)
Moulin Rouge! in Rhode Island Moulin Rouge!
Providence Performing Arts Center (12/19-12/31)
August Wilson's Fences in Rhode Island August Wilson's Fences
Trinity Repertory Company (3/21-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You