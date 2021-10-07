Violinist Jennifer Frautschi, Conductor Bramwell Tovey Join Rhode Island Philharmonic, October 16

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra's extraordinary 2021-2022 Season at The VETS continues on Saturday, October 16th at 8pm with Tchaikovsky's Symphony No.6, the Pathétique, and the return of soloist Jennifer Frautschi, who will perform Sibelius' Violin Concerto. Maestro Bramwell Tovey leads this Taco Classical Series concert. The program opens with an RI Philharmonic premiere performance of Joan Tower's Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman.

Maestro Tovey exclaims, "We are very excited to welcome everyone back to The VETS, in-person, for this exceptional season. It's thrilling to have a full orchestra back on stage and a full audience in the hall - with safety measures in place, of course!" There will also be an Open Rehearsal on Friday, October 15th at 5:30pm.

Single Tickets can be purchased at https://tickets.riphil.org or by calling 401-248-7000. Season Subscriptions are available by calling 401-248-7000 or at https://tickets.riphil.org/subscriptions. Single Ticket Deal: Purchase tickets to any two concerts and save 20%. Purchase tickets to three or more concerts - save 25%! Visit https://tickets.riphil.org/offer for more details or to purchase.

The RI Philharmonic is committed to creating exceptional concert experiences while keeping the community safe. Together with several local performing arts organizations and venues, they've enacted thorough COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming season. Everyone - audiences, musicians and staff - will be fully vaccinated* with proof and ID flashed easily at the door. Anyone unvaccinated, such as children, need only present a negative PCR COVID test taken up to 72 hours before performance. Masks will be provided free to anyone without one upon entering. While they need to be worn while in the concert hall, masks can be removed to eat and drink in the lobbies before the performance and during intermission once CDC guidance dictates it is safe to open concessions. For more details, call 401-248-7000 or visit: https://www.riphil.org/blog/audience-safety-protocols-ri-philharmonic-orchestra-at-the-vets

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra safely and successfully launched its 77th Season on Saturday, September 18th, at The VETS in Providence, with a diverse program under the baton of Maestro Bramwell Tovey. With one hundred percent of the Orchestra's artists and staff vaccinated, the Orchestra, as one excited patron observed, "shook the rafters" with 78 musicians on stage. The new protocol of audience members showing proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test to gain entry, and remaining masked while inside the hall, went off smoothly and safely. The RI Philharmonic and its safety coalition partners are inviting live audiences to return. Said Executive Director David Beauchesne, "The music is back, and your seat is waiting!"

The RI Philharmonic is still providing livestream access to subscribers and ticket holders, just in case they develop symptoms prior to the performance, guaranteeing that those with a ticket don't ever have to miss a performance. The VETS continues to employ enhanced measures to ensure the facility is sanitary and safe for the public and performers. Specific measures will evolve in connection with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Rhode Island Department of Health, and the General Bio Risk Advisory Council (GBAC). The VETS was the first facility in Rhode Island to receive GBAC STAR(TM) Facility Accreditation for its safety protocols.

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra has been performing safely at The VETS with live audiences during the pandemic since October, 2020, without any related incidents of COVID-19.

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School is open for lessons, ensembles, and classes in-person and online.