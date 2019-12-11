Trinity Repertory Company to Present THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE Revival

Following the sold-out run of its record-breaking world premiere production of The Prince of Providence this fall, Trinity Rep will revive the play about Buddy Cianci in summer 2021 in its intimate, 250-seat Dowling Theater. The production will close out the 2020-21 Trinity Rep season, following the regular six-show subscription season and the company's 43rd production of A Christmas Carol. Details, schedule, and cast will be announced at a later date. Tickets will be available only to subscribers until spring 2021, with 2019-20 Season subscribers granted first access in February 2020.

Trinity Rep closed The Prince of Providence on October 27 of this year, after an extended seven-week run. The play was written by George Brant, based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Mike Stanton, and was directed by Taibi Magar. It covered the rise and fall of Providence's former mayor, Vincent A. "Buddy" Cianci. Prior to its Opening Night on September 16, the show became the highest-grossing, non-holiday production in the organization's 56-year history, breaking the record set by My Fair Lady in 2000.

When tickets went on sale on August 10, Trinity Rep experienced its highest ever single day sales - breaking a record that was set just two weeks prior when tickets for this year's annual production of A Christmas Carol became available. Based on anticipated demand, the original run of performance dates included eleven more performances than a typical Trinity Rep production in the Dowling Theater. Based on the demand in the first week that tickets were available, however, the company added eight more performances, extending the run by one week - the maximum allowed by its schedule and commitments to other productions. In addition, interest in this production helped drive a 24% increase in the number of subscribers to the season as a whole.

The Prince of Providence played to 100% capacity. Audiences came from 30 states, and included film, television, and stage producers from New York, London, Los Angeles, and regional theaters around the country. Post-show surveys, completed by approximately one quarter of the audience, showed an overall rating for the production of 97 out of 100.

Tickets for the original production ranged from $19 to $64 for season subscribers, while non-subscription tickets started at $27 and went to $250. An online auction for the final pair of seats for closing weekend raised $2,000 for the theater's education programs. A limited number of tickets were made available for a $49 ticket lottery the day prior to each performance. A total of 5,053 entries were received for the 266 tickets that were available for the lottery.

Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963. Trinity Rep strives to facilitate human connection and has been a driving force behind the creativity that fuels and defines the region for more than 50 years.

Trinity Rep is committed to reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally-stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for more than four decades and made memories for over a million audience members.

For more information on our 2019-20 Season, call the box office at (401) 351-4242 or visit Trinity Rep's website at www.TrinityRep.com.





