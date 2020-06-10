Trinity Rep Shifts 2020-21 Season

With the health and safety of our artists, patrons, and staff as our top priority, Trinity Rep will shift the schedule of the previously announced 2020-21 Season. The subscription series lineup is now currently slated to begin in January 2021. We still plan to mount our 43rd consecutive new production of A Christmas Carol in November and December 2020.

Trinity Rep is committed to complying with all government and public health regulations and guidelines and implementing best practices for cleaning, sanitizing, and risk mediation. If public health necessitates further changes to the schedule, those adjustments will be made as more information is known. Detailed performance schedules will be announced and tickets will go on sale two to three months before shows begin.

All of the plays announced earlier in the spring will be produced, though two productions will shift to fall 2021. Subscribers will receive all six shows.

All of the plays announced earlier in the spring will be produced, though two productions will shift to fall 2021. Subscribers will receive all six shows.



Season Lineup

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens will be directed by Curt Columbus in November/December 2020. The production, which celebrates the 43rd year of the holiday classic, has been produced by Trinity Rep newly reimagined every year.

*Tiny Beautiful Things will start the subscription season in winter 2021. This touching play is based on the best-selling book Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar, written by Cheryl Strayed about her experience as the advice columnist "Sugar."

*Sweat by Lynn Nottage will be directed by Christie Vela in winter/spring 2021. This Pulitzer Prize winner set in America's Rust Belt was inspired by interviews Nottage conducted with the residents of Reading, PA over the course of more than two years.

*The Diary of Anne Frank by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett will be directed by resident company member Brian McEleney in spring 2021. This production will view the well-known story of the persecution of Jews during World War II through the perspective of today's young people.

*Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, the Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler musical will be directed by Curt Columbus in spring/summer 2021. This "bloody brilliant" musical will feature Joe Wilson, Jr. in the title role and Rachael Warren as Mrs. Lovett.

The Prince of Providence revival may be added to subscription packages and is planned for spring/summer 2021. The play by George Brant tells the story of the rise and fall of former Providence mayor Buddy Cianci and is based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name by Mike Stanton. Obie Award winner Taibi Magar will return to direct the revival. Its premiere in 2019 sold out and captured world-wide attention. Subscribers have first access to tickets to this show

The Teatro en El Verano production Don Quixote, based on the novel by Miguel de Cervantes and directed by Marcel Mascaro, will move public performances to summer 2021. A partnership between Trinity Rep and Rhode Island Latino Arts (RILA), Teatro en El Verano offers free, bilingual English and Spanish performances in parks and community centers throughout the state each summer. The two organizations will celebrate the fifth anniversary of the program next summer and will use time this summer to workshop a new script.

*Fairview, the Pulitzer Prize winner by Jackie Sibblies Drury will be directed by company member Jude Sandy in summer/fall 2021. The revolutionary play begins as a straight forward family comedy but takes an unexpected turn that stunned and impressed audiences and critics.

*Anna K. a world premiere by Deborah Salem Smith will be directed by Jessie Austrian in fall 2021. This re-imagining of Tolstoy's Anna Karenina is a brisk, modern approach that examines the epic love stories at the heart of the novel through the eyes of Anna, Kitty, and Dolly.

