 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Trinity Rep Seeking Young Actors For 49th A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Youth auditions will be held on September 13.

By: Aug. 14, 2025
Trinity Rep Seeking Young Actors For 49th A CHRISTMAS CAROL Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Trinity Repertory Company will hold children's auditions for its 49th annual production of A Christmas Carol, directed by Emmy Award-winner Richard Jenkins and Sharon Jenkins. Children ages 8-12 living in Southern New England may audition on Saturday, September 13 from 9:00 am–1:00 pm at Cardi's Furniture & Mattresses at 999 Newport Ave. South, Attleboro, MA. No registration is required.  

Auditionees should come prepared to sing a holiday song of their choice, and will read from a section of the script as part of their audition. Children must be between 8 and 12 years old through January 4, 2026. Trinity Rep encourages children of all races, ethnicities, gender identities, (dis)abilities, and backgrounds to audition. For more information, please visit trinityrep.com/kidsauditions. 

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are on sale now for Trinity Rep subscribers, and go on sale to the public on Tuesday, September 2. Trinity Rep is grateful to Cardi's Furniture & Mattresses for their support of A Christmas Carol. Trinity Rep's 2025-26 Season is sponsored in part by the Rhode Island State Council on The Arts (RISCA) and Providence Tourism Council. Southwest Airlines is the Official Airline of Trinity Rep. 

 




Don't Miss a Rhode Island News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos