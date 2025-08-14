Trinity Rep Seeking Young Actors For 49th A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trinity Repertory Company will hold children's auditions for its 49th annual production of A Christmas Carol, directed by Emmy Award-winner Richard Jenkins and Sharon Jenkins. Children ages 8-12 living in Southern New England may audition on Saturday, September 13 from 9:00 am–1:00 pm at Cardi's Furniture & Mattresses at 999 Newport Ave. South, Attleboro, MA. No registration is required.

Auditionees should come prepared to sing a holiday song of their choice, and will read from a section of the script as part of their audition. Children must be between 8 and 12 years old through January 4, 2026. Trinity Rep encourages children of all races, ethnicities, gender identities, (dis)abilities, and backgrounds to audition. For more information, please visit trinityrep.com/kidsauditions.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are on sale now for Trinity Rep subscribers, and go on sale to the public on Tuesday, September 2. Trinity Rep is grateful to Cardi's Furniture & Mattresses for their support of A Christmas Carol. Trinity Rep's 2025-26 Season is sponsored in part by the Rhode Island State Council on The Arts (RISCA) and Providence Tourism Council. Southwest Airlines is the Official Airline of Trinity Rep.