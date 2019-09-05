Trinity Rep Announces Lottery For THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE And Additional Ticket Opportunities

In advance of the first performances of The Prince of Providence next week, Trinity Rep is announcing new ways to get tickets for this in-demand production, which has numerous sold-out performances and is already drawing audiences from 23 states. Each Monday at 10:00 am, additional tickets will be released for sale for that week's performances. Those tickets will be sold at regular prices. In addition, the day before each performance, patrons can enter a lottery for a limited number of tickets between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm. Those tickets will be sold for $49. More information about the show, the lottery, and current availability can be found at trinityrep.com/buddy or by contacting the box office at (401) 351-4242.

Tickets can also be purchased through the box office Tuesday through Sunday, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, or online at any time. Tickets are limited for many performances, with best availability October 23 - 27 in the eight added performances added by the theater last week. Patrons may also subscribe to the entire season for as little as $20 per ticket, including to The Prince of Providence. Additional performances will not be added; the show must close Sunday, October 27.

WEEKLY RELEASES

The tickets released on Mondays at 10:00 am can be purchased online only until the box office opens at noon on Tuesday, when they can also be purchased in person or by phone.

Patrons may enter a lottery for the final released tickets between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm the day before each performance. Only submissions time-stamped between those hours will be entered into the drawing. Lottery winners will be notified beginning at 2:00 pm and will have one hour to contact the box office to complete their order; otherwise new winners will be chosen. There is a two-ticket maximum for lottery tickets and standard handling charges will apply. The only exceptions to lottery availability are: Monday, September 16 (opening night) and Thursday, September 12 (first preview). All remaining tickets for the performance on September 12 will be held for Pay What You Can tickets, which will be available in person at the theater beginning at 6:00 pm, with a limit of one ticket per person.

The Prince of Providence is a world premiere play written by George Brant, based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name by Mike Stanton about the highs and lows of the career of former Providence mayor Buddy Cianci. Cianci left office twice because of legal issues. He remains a polarizing figure locally and a well-known political figure nationally, in part because of the podcast Crimetown, which featured his story in its first season. The play is directed by Obie-Award winning Taibi Magar, a Brown/Trinity alumna who has garnered international attention for her work, and features New York-based actor Scott Aiello as Vincent A. "Buddy" Cianci. After breaking records when tickets went on sale August 10, the theater extended the production for one week, adding eight performances and moving the closing date to October 27.

The media sponsor for The Prince of Providence is Providence Media. The 2019-20 Season Sponsors are Ocean State Job Lot and Rhode Island Council on the Arts. Providence Tourism Council is a Supporting Season sponsor. Southwest Airlines is the official airline of Trinity Rep.





