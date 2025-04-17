Theatre By The Season 2025 Season Box Office Open In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre By The Sea has announced the opening of the box office for ticket sales for the 2025 Summer Season. Beginning on Friday, May 2 (online only) and Sunday, May 4 (in person) patrons may purchase tickets to Theatre By The Sea's Children's Festival, as well as tickets for:

Always…Patsy Cline

(May 28 – June 21, 2025)

Always…Patsy Cline is a heartfelt and entertaining musical that celebrates the life and music of the legendary country singer Patsy Cline. Based on a true story, this touching production centers around the unique friendship between Patsy Cline and her devoted fan, Louise Seger. Featuring over 20 of Patsy's greatest hits, including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walkin' After Midnight,” the show is a joyous journey through her timeless music. With its blend of humor, emotion, and unforgettable melodies, Always…Patsy Cline offers a poignant glimpse into the singer's life and the bond she shared with her fans, making it a must-see for music lovers of all ages. Always…Patsy Cline is presented by arrangement with APC, Inc. www.alwayspatsycline.com.

Waitress

(June 25 – July 19, 2025):

Composed by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”), Waitress is a heartfelt musical adaptation of the beloved film by Adrienne Shelly. The musical follows Jenna, a talented pie-maker trapped in a troubled marriage, grappling with an unexpected pregnancy while working at a small-town diner. Dreaming of a fresh start and her own pie shop, Jenna fears she may have to bake her aspirations away. Filled with friendship and the thrill of a new romance, Bareilles' score features modern classics like “She Used To Be Mine,” “What Baking Can Do,” and “Opening Up.” Waitress is a smash hit musical, baked from the heart, which celebrates resilience and the pursuit of happiness. Waitress is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Hairspray

(July 23 – August 16, 2025):

You can't stop the beat! The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen Tracy Turnblad has only one desire – to dance on the popular Corny Collins Show. When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network… all without denting her ‘do! Featuring a beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the 60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can't Stop the Beat,” Hairspray is “fresh, winning and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times). Hairspray is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Heartbreak Hotel

August 20 – September 14, 2025

His singular name still evokes immediate recognition from people all over the world! This official Elvis Presley bio-musical explores the pivotal moments in Elvis' Life through the perspectives of those who knew him best. Digging deeper into the fact vs. fiction, Heartbreak Hotel spans from his impoverished childhood to his triumphant “Comeback Special,” and his ascent to be “The King.” Heartbreak Hotel features over 40 Elvis hits including “That's All Right,” “All Shook Up,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Burning Love,” “Good Rockin' Tonight,” “Earth Angel,” “Hound Dog,” “Don't Be Cruel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Are You Lonesome,” and “Blue Suede Shoes.” Heartbreak Hotel is presented by arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

Previews for all productions are scheduled for Wednesday at 8:00 pm and Thursday at 2:00 and 8:00 pm. Opening weekend performances will be held on Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 3:00 and 8:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 and 7:00 pm. All other performances will be held Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:00 pm and Sundays at 5:00 pm. Additional Wednesday matinee performances will be held on June 18, July 2, July 16, August 13, and September 10 at 2:00 pm.

(Note: The theatre will be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day.) The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, RI. Tickets range in price from $62.00 – $91.00 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates for groups of 10 or more are available by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Online sales begin Friday, May 2 at 5pm, with the box office window opening on Sunday, May 4 from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm. Beginning Monday, May 5, the box office will be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm.

The 2025 Children's Festival, which will take place on select Friday mornings at 10:00 am and 12:00 noon, will feature performances of Robert Clarke: Magician, Juggler, Funny Guy; James and the Giant Peach Jr. presented by Camp TBTS students; Johnny Peers & The Muttville Comix; and additional performances yet to be announced. Tickets are $15.

For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call (401) 782-TKTS (8587). Located on Rhode Island's South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 92 years of summer theatre at its best!

*All shows subject to change without notice.

