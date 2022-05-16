Theatre By The Sea's 89th Season Opens With MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

In celebration of 89 Years of Theatre By The Sea, owner and producer Bill Hanney is proud to announce the opening of the 2022 Summer Season. The season begins with the Tony Award-nominated musical, Million Dollar Quartet, which will be presented from May 25 - June 18, 2022.

"Although the past two years have been quite challenging, I am so happy to not only be able to say, 'we are back!' but to say, 'we are fully back!' with a season packed with musicals, concerts, and children's shows," said Bill Hanney. "And what better way to get started than with this wildly entertaining rock 'n' roll musical. It's already proving to be so popular that I have decided to extend the show to a fourth week, rather than the three weeks I had originally planned. I am delighted that audiences are ready to come back and support live theater again."

The Tony Award-nominated musical is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal, and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock 'n' roll, gospel, R&B, and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians. Showcased hit songs include "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk the Line," "Sixteen Tons," "Who Do You Love?," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog," and more.

Directed and choreographed by New York City-based Producer, Director and Associate Director, Greg Santos, with musical direction by Kroy Presley, who will also be portraying the role of Brother Jay for the twentieth time, the cast includes Taylor Isaac Gray as Jerry Lee Lewis, Matt Rapiejko as Fluke, Michael Santora as Sam Phillips, Sky Seals as Johnny Cash, Colin Summers as Carl Perkins, Alessandro Viviano as Elvis Presley, and Emma Wilcox as Dyanne.

The creative team includes resident scenic designer Kyle Dixon, resident lighting designer Jose Santiago, and resident sound designer, Don Hanna, along with Tiffany Zellner (Wig Design), Joel Andrew Cote (Production Stage Manager), Kat Brown (Assistant Stage Manager) and costumes by Maine State Music Theatre. Million Dollar Quartet is being produced for Theatre By The Sea by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Thom Warren (Associate Producer).

Million Dollar Quartet will be presented from May 25-June 18, with preview performances on May 25 and 26 and opening night scheduled for May 27. Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 and Sundays at 5:00 pm, with special performance times on Sunday, June 2 at 2:00 & 7:00 pm and special added Wednesday matinees on June 1 and June 15. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets for preview performances, Wednesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 26 are $59, and $61 - $84 for all other performances (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

Located on Rhode Island's South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 89 years of summer theatre at its best!