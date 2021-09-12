The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School's Fall Enrollment is Underway

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School's Fall 2021 Enrollment Period is underway for lessons, classes, and ensembles open to students of all ages and ability levels.

"Music School students are thriving thanks to our lessons, classes and ensembles, now available again in-person," says Senior Director of Education Annette Mozzoni. "Now is the perfect time to start with the best faculty in Rhode Island. We make it easy and enjoyable to start learning, to keep developing new abilities over time, and to enhance our students' love for music in new ways."

The Fall Session began on September 8th. Private Lessons start at any point; tuition is pro-rated (new students can take advantage of the RI Philharmonic Music School's 4 for 3 deal, where they get one lesson free if they purchase three). Ensemble auditions for the coming school year are in progress. The RI Phil Music School @ the UNITED branch in Westerly is now open as well. They are accepting students for lessons, and are also currently creating ensembles based on student interest.

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School has continued its mission to enrich and transform the state and region through brilliant symphonic performances and world-class music education during the Covid-19 pandemic. The RI Philharmonic Music School shifted to live, online instruction in March 2020, and the move has been extremely popular with students and faculty. Rhode Island Monthly highlighted an RI Philharmonic Youth Wind Ensemble virtual concert in its Best of Rhode Island 2020 list. The RI Philharmonic Music School is pleased to return to in-person instruction and continues to accommodate online instruction to allow more flexibility for families.

The RI Philharmonic Music School offers a wide variety of opportunities to make music for students of all ages and abilities. Classes for Babies & Young Children include Music Together and Rhythm Kids, giving families with young children (Birth to Age 8) the chance to connect with other families for music, laughter and learning together. For children ages 3-5, Suzuki Sampler introduces the background and practical application of the Suzuki Method through games and hands-on demonstrations. Classes for Youth and Adults (Age 8 through Adult) include Intro to Music Theory & Ear Training. Private lessons on a vast range of instruments are available to hone a musician's skills on any instrument and at any age. Ensembles provide musicians of every level with avenues to further develop their collaborative musical skills and establish new friendships. Fall Ensembles include Orchestras, Wind Ensembles, Chamber Music, and Jazz and Rock Groups for students in elementary, middle and high school. All programs prioritize both learning and fun.

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School currently serves over 10,000 students at the Music School and through its community engagement programs. Join them! There's never been a better time to play.