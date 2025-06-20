The GroovaLottos to Bring Soul, Funk, And Jam Energy To New Bedford's Summer Sound Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, July 25 at 6:30 PM, The GroovaLottos hit the Union Street Stage as part of the city's Summer Sound Series, bringing their signature blend of deep soul, gritty funk, and improvisational heat to the heart of downtown. Known across the region for their electrifying live shows and powerful musicianship, this performance promises to be one of the high points of the summer concert season.

A soul-funk jam band with roots in the classic traditions and a fearless approach to live performance, The GroovaLottos formed in 2009 out of a series of impromptu jam sessions between veteran studio and touring musicians. They quickly developed a devoted following with their high-octane renditions of '60s and '70s soul and funk classics by artists like James Brown, The Meters, Wilson Pickett, and Joe Tex-before making their mark with original material that would take them to the national stage.

Their 2017 debut album, Ask Yo' Mama, was a game-changer-earning six Grammy nominations across R&B, Pop, and Rock categories and catching fire in the jam band scene for its tight grooves and infectious energy. Their remix album, Mama's Hamper: Extra Phunky Remixes, brought their songs to new audiences in hip-hop and R&B, cementing The GroovaLottos' place as a genre-bending force with deep roots and wide appeal.

In addition to their work as performers, The GroovaLottos are also the resident studio band at Polyphonic Studios in Wareham, Massachusetts-where they continue to craft and record music not only for their own projects but for a growing roster of independent and emerging artists. Their studio chops and live chemistry make them one of the tightest and most versatile bands working in the region today.

While the band spends much of the fall, winter, and spring on the private circuit-playing exclusive events, weddings, and upscale functions-the summer months are all about festivals and concert series. This year, with members balancing solo tours and production schedules, most of their summer appearances are staying local, making their July 25 stop in New Bedford a rare and exciting opportunity for fans.

Currently laying down the foundation for their long-awaited second studio album, The GroovaLottos are in a creative sweet spot-bridging their roots in classic soul and funk with a jam band spirit that makes every performance unique. Expect deep cuts, extended grooves, and a few surprises along the way.

If you're looking for music that moves your body and feeds your soul, this is the show to catch. Bring your lawn chair, bring your dancing shoes, and bring your friends-because when The GroovaLottos hit the stage, the groove doesn't stop.

Thursday, July 25 • 6:30 PM • Union Street Stage, Downtown New Bedford

Part of the New Bedford Summer Sound Series

Free and open to the public. Come early. Stay late. Get phunky.

