The Granite Theatre Presents THE HAUNTING OF HILLHOUSE

The Granite Theatre officially opens and returns to live stage performances and in-theatre audiences presenting The Haunting of HillHouse opening October 8th, 2021!

For The Granite Theatre's fall run of The Haunting of HillHouse, Veteran Director John Cillino shared his artistic vision for The Haunting of HillHouse with an exuberant set to emphasize the complexities, frightening and tender moments of this sinister tale.

Cut off from the outside world by its remote location and shunned by all who know its forbidding and sinister reputation, Hill House has remained empty and silent except for the daily visits of its grumbling caretaker, Mrs. Dudley. Its isolation is broken by the arrival of Dr. Montague, an investigator of supernatural phenomena who has been granted a short lease by the present owner. His mission is to delve into the morbid history of the house and to come to grips with the occult forces that have made it uninhabitable for many years. He is joined by three others, all unacquainted, but all having their particular reasons for accepting Dr. Montague's invitation to share his Hill House sojourn. Their visit begins with jovial informality, but their sensibilities are soon jolted by strange and eerie occurrences. As they struggle to disguise their mounting fears they are joined by Dr. Montague's wife and a friend, who have come to Hill House for purposes of their own. They too are absorbed by the supernatural, but their approach is via direct communication with the departed spirits-a type of psychic research which is regarded fearfully by Dr. Montague and which, as subsequent events bear out, brings on a crisis in which the evil forces of Hill House are goaded to a new and, for one of those present, fatal fury.

John Cillino, (Westerly, RI.) directs the show with the support of Dina Ferri (Groton Long Pont, CT.) serving as Production Manager and Linda Shea (Pawcatuck, CT.) serving as Stage Manager. The cast includes Wylette Selvideo, Ralph Stokes, Caitlin Robert , Tristan Cole, Irene Handren, George Sanchez, and Katherine Kimmel.

The Haunting of HillHouse is suitable for audiences 10+. Tickets for the show are $20-Adults and $17-Seniors.

For reservations, directions or other information, call the Box Office at 401-596-2341. You can also visit our website for information or to order tickets online www.granitetheatre.com.

To ensure safety of returning audiences, Jane Mandes, Granite Theatre's president explains continued safety measures taken during this unique time. Patrons will be asked to wear a mask during the time they are in the Theatre and show proof of vaccination or negative covid test for THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE and A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Additional safety measures may be put in place as needed or determined by the CDC. Currently the house is working at full capacity. Nightly pre-show curtain announcements will be made detailing any changes we are making as we move along. Our lobby bar re-opened and we'll continue to provide bar refreshments during the remaining performances of the season. Until such a time as official guidance changes, we expect all plans to remain fluid and subject to change as we move along.

When asked by patrons, staff, performers or crew about our current guidelines, our response is simple. We are doing everything that we can to provide an enjoyable and above all safe experience for all who visit The Granite. We truly appreciate everyone's cooperation and understanding as we work through our reopening processes during this uniquely challenging time.