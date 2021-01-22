The Assembly Theatre Announces New Chapter With New Look and New Team

Throughout the entirety of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Assembly Theatre has been busy making changes and updates to its brand identity and operations team.

Founded in 2017 by The Unit 102 Actors Co. & Leroy Street Theatre, the Assembly Theatre was home to these two founding companies for 3 years. Their hard work and dedication created an affordable and inclusive space for Toronto Indie Theatre artists. In doing so, they solidified the foundation enabling the Assembly Theatre to grow and evolve into its next chapter. Although these two companies are no longer directly involved in the running of the space, there is no doubt their immense contributions will be felt for years to come.

In February 2020, award-winning Indie Theatre artist Cass Van Wyck joined founding member Luis Fernandes as Co-Artistic Director. "She is a force to be reckoned with" said Fernandes, "I am thrilled to be working with her to help write the next chapter for the Assembly Theatre". Fernandes and Van Wyck spent the early part of 2020 facilitating the construction of new artistic & operations teams. These teams made of up Indie Artists will be taking on the roles of producers and administrators. The Assembly Theatre is proud to announce the following artists who have joined the team:

Emma Strong - Social Media Manager

Marc-Andre Blanchard - Producer

Rebecca Bauer - Volunteer Co-Ordinator/Assist. Outreach Co-Ordinator

Max Cameron Fearon - Outreach Co-Ordinator

Susannah Mackay - Producer

Kate Pharaoh - Producer

Melanie Pyne - Producer

Steph Crothers - Producer

Sebastian Biasucci - Producer

Max Ackerman - Producer

In conjunction with the addition of the new team, the Assembly Theatre began the process of updating its brand identity. Working with Toronto based multidisciplinary designer Franzi Erlebach & brand strategist Natasha Shadman, the Assembly Theatre is proud to present its updated identity including logo & website. "The Assembly Theatre's new brand identity perfectly encompasses the next chapter we are beginning," says Van Wyck. "The word mark represents a space framed through curtains, a space we provide Toronto Indie artists to create, work and breathe".

Throughout the creative branding process, the team zeroed in on cultivating an updated mission statement which now reads as follows: "Our mission is to assemble and empower artists to create with intention". This updated, clarified mission statement will be the lens in which all work produced at the Assembly Theatre will be filtered through.