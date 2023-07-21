THE GRINCH is Coming to Steal Christmas in Providence at PPAC This Holiday Season

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) will present Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical for 10 performances at PPAC from Tuesday, November 28 to Sunday, December 3, 2023; please see below for performance schedule. Hailed by The New York Times as “100 times better than any bedtime story,” this classic holiday musical will enchant adults and children alike.



In Providence, Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical is sponsored by Navigant Credit Union. Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical is part of the Encore Series; Cox Media is the media sponsor of the Encore Series.



Tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, July 26 at 10A. Tickets range from $20 - $80; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change. Tickets will be available at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 401.574.3162 or emailing phiatt@ppacri.org



Box Office window and phone hours for the summer are Monday through Thursday, 10A – 3P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.



BankNewport Family Night at THE GRINCH is Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7P. For this performance, buy one ticket and receive a ticket of equal value for free for a child aged 18 or younger. BankNewport Family Night tickets are available at the Box Office window and by phone; these tickets are not available online. BankNewport is the title sponsor of Family Night, with support from media sponsors ABC 6 and NOW 93.3.

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” THE GRINCH discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming GRINCH, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

THE GRINCH broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theaters in New York. Since then, more than 2.5 million theatergoers across America have been delighted by this heart-warming holiday musical, which Gannett hailed as “A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults.”

Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason’s music and book breathe new life into this timeless story.

The 2023 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by three-time Tony Award®-winning director, Jack O’Brien.