THE CHILDREN Closes Gamm Season in April

The Children runs from April 27–May 14.

Mar. 29, 2023  
The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) closes its 2022-23 season with The Children, British playwright Lucy Kirkwood's award-winning and Tony nominated play. A riveting eco-drama infused with dark humor, The Children runs from April 27 to May 14.

Veteran Gamm actor Steve Kidd makes his Gamm directorial debut with Kirkwood's slow-burning play set in England and inspired by events surrounding the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan. Small in scale, The Children raises big issues about self-interest versus social responsibility in a very real post-nuclear world.

The cast of Kirkwood's three-hander play includes Candice Brown (JQA/George Washington/Abigail Adams/Louisa Adams in JQA) and Richard Donelly (Saul Kimmer in True West, Serebryakov in Uncle Vanya) as long-married, retired nuclear physicists Hazel and Robin; and Trinity Rep Resident Company Member Phyllis Kay in her first Gamm appearance as Rose, the couple's former friend and colleague who shows up after a nearly 40-year absence.

The chemistry between the three scientists, who share both professional and personal history, promises to seduce and surprise audiences, Kidd said.

"The real-time encounter with these characters gives us an often hilarious look at their flawed and contradictory responses to love, betrayal, global catastrophe, and the future of the human race," Kidd said. "Like so many of us, they fight and territorialize in order to make peace with their past and take responsibility for the future.

"Over 20 seasons at The Gamm, I've gained so much knowledge and experience from fellow artists and this organization as a whole," he added. "These three exceptional artists have all been teachers, mentors, and models in my professional and personal life. I feel so lucky and excited to have this opportunity to direct a play that speaks to our responsibility to those who come after us with a group of actors who came before me."

The Children runs from April 27-May 14 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets: $55-$65; preview performances (April 27-30) just $38. Information about Friday night pay-what-you-wish rush tickets, as well as discounts for seniors, students, groups and more at gammtheatre.org/discounts. Tickets: 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org/children




