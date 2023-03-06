Seaglass Theater Company Presents LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN

On March 25 at 7:30 PM, and March 26 at 3:00PM, Seaglass Theater Company will present La Tragédie de Carmen at Gallery X in the historic Seaport Cultural District of New Bedford, MA.

La Tragédie de Carmen is a pared down version of Bizet's well-known opera, trimming away the chorus and grand sets to focus on the relationships, motivations, and drama of the four main characters. Set in an intimate space with piano accompaniment by STC Music Director Dr. Matthew Larson, the 70-minute production uses the most famous tunes and musical moments from Carmen to thrill the audience with its intensity.

La Tragédie de Carmen stars Heather Gallagher (world premiere of Whaling Women with Seaglass Theater Company) as Carmen, with Nathaniel Bear as Don José, Jessica Jane Jacobs as Micaela, and John Allen Nelson as Escamillo the bullfighter. Sarah Rogers and Chris Hunter round out the cast as Garcia and Zuniga, respectively. Artistic Director Patrice Tiedemann directs the opera, which is sung in French with English subtitles.

To increase community access to the arts, Seaglass Theater Company is offering a limited number of free tickets for each performance, sponsored by a grant from the Acushnet, Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Freetown, Mattapoisett, and New Bedford Local Cultural Councils, agencies supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

Remaining tickets are $30 each and can be purchased on Eventbrite. All tickets include a meet-the-artists reception after the performance. Tickets may also be purchased with cash, credit card, or check the day of the concert at the concert venue a half hour before the performance.